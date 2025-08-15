Montour making strong case for Canada at 2026 Olympics

BRACEBRIDGE, Ontario -- Brandon Montour watched Canada's dramatic win at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and admittedly felt pride for his native country.

At the same time, it served as motivation for the 31-year-old Seattle Kraken defenseman.

With the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 looming on the horizon next February, he badly wanted to be part of representing his native country. Seeing Canada's dramatic 3-2 overtime win against the United States in the 4 Nations championship game only made him hungrier to do exactly that.

As such, when he was offered the chance to be part of Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in May, Montour vowed to put himself on Hockey Canada's Olympic radar by performing at an elite level.

"My goal was to play my best and be noticed," he told NHL.com Thursday at the Hockey Night in Muskoka charity game at Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Arena in Bracebridge.

Mission accomplished.

Montour ended up tying for the tournament's leading scorer among defensemen with nine points (two goals, seven assists) in eight games. Hockey Canada officials were obviously impressed and subsequently sent him an invite to its Olympic orientation camp in Calgary later this month.

"It was nice to get that," he said. "I think I played well at the Worlds and, I mean, I think at this point people know what I bring. But to be recognized, it's very cool. And just another kind of step to, you know, hopefully playing well and doing well, and making the team.

"I felt like I had the opportunity of making the 4 Nations team. Unfortunately it was not to be. At the same time, I think, for any hockey fan, it's cool to kind of see the high end, you know, elite of the elite playing, and it gives you the kind of thirst to feel like you could be a part of that. So, yeah, it's unfortunate not to be part of that tournament, but feel like I can put myself in a good position to be in contention this time around."