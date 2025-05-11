Capitals need more from Ovechkin, Carlson to even East 2nd Round against Hurricanes

Captain held without point in series, defenseman on ice for all 4 goals-against in Game 3 loss

Ovechkin_Carlson

© Rich Graessle/NHLI

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. -- In the category of some things seem to never change, it's time for old stalwarts Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson to deliver in a big way for the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

Ovechkin, the leading goal-scorer in NHL history (897), doesn't have a point yet in the series on eight shots on goal. The forward and Capitals captain has been especially quiet on the power play, with one shot on goal in 11:36 of man-advantage ice time.

Carlson made an impact with a power-play goal that was the game-winning goal in Game 2, but the defenseman was beaten twice on plays that led to goals in Game 3 and on the ice for all four Washington allowed in a 4-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes lead the best-of-7 series 2-1 going into Game 4 at Lenovo Center on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

"I'm well aware of me and my game and what I'm capable of," Carlson said. "I can be better. Just as the team will do, I'm looking forward to another chance [Monday] night. I know there's a lot of noise around that (his performance in Game 3), but I'm not worried about it."

Ovechkin's ineffectiveness in the series seems more alarming to the Capitals than Carlson's struggles in Game 3.

It would be one thing if Ovechkin hadn't scored yet because Carolina was blocking his shots or goalie Frederik Andersen was in position and making saves, but it's not that for the 39-year-old.

It's more of a lack of consistent looks throughout the game.

"I think overall just his line, and Dylan Strome plays a big part in that," Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. "It's tough because they're a line that relies a lot on entries and creating off of entries, and you're just not going to get very many of those against the Carolina Hurricanes with their gap control and the length and size of their [defensemen].

"So, they have to really, really work in the offensive zone on the forecheck to be able to create off of a face-off play or whatever it might be. You're going to have to beat someone, and that's hard for anyone, but hard for that line as well. They just have to continue to work. It's not going to be perfect every night. I thought they did some good things last night."

There was one shift with just under six minutes to play in the first period Saturday that nearly changed the narrative for Ovechkin.

He had a would-be Grade A chance in the slot, but Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield got his stick on Ovechkin's stick just as he was about to shoot, thwarting the best look he could get. Seconds later, Ovechkin put a shot from the left side into the netting.

He stared up at the roof, frustration clearing showing, after that puck sailed out of play.

Ovechkin had another chance at the net off the ensuing face-off but couldn't connect on a tip-in at 5:44. And there was another net-front tip Andersen stopped 15 seconds later.

He had three shots on goal on five attempts in that 23-second sequence. He had one shot and four attempts throughout the other 17:03 that he played Saturday.

"Didn't leave him alone, but he got free, and we were fortunate Freddie made the saves," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "Can't stop him. You just kind of have to know he's there and he's going to get his. You just hope there's not too many of them."

This is the second time all season Ovechkin has gone three straight games without a point (Jan. 6-10). He hasn't gone four consecutive without a goal, so there's optimism that he can find one in Game 4. It could be just what the Capitals need to tie the series.

"In these games, you have one game where you make a difference offensively and it could be the difference in the series," Carbery said. "That's the mindset those guys need to have and will have is you can change a series in one game. A huge offensive it's not going to happen every game in the playoffs.

"So, for Alex and Dylan, that's what they're trying to do, have a positive impact offensively 5-on-5, how can we maybe create one or two goals and then a step before that is how do we create more o-zone time, a couple of chances, a couple shot attempt. That's what they're focused on."

Carlson and Carbery expressed little concern about the 35-year-old's performance in the series and the entire postseason even after a forgettable Game 3.

Andrei Svechnikov burned Carlson at 12:34 of the second, giving Carolina a 1-0 lead by scoring immediately after getting position inside of him and beating him to the loose puck off a face-off win in Washington's end.

Eric Robinson turnstiled Carlson on the rush in the third, darting right around him en route to a goal at 3:14 that gave the Hurricanes a 3-0 lead.

"I'm not going to evaluate his postseason performance off of one face-off play or one game," Carbery said.

Carlson has played more than any other skater in the series (73:48 total, 24:36 per game), but there doesn't seem to be any thought to reducing his ice time to ease the burden against the Hurricanes, whose aggressive forecheck can make life miserable for defensemen.

"I think that I play as much as the coaches think that I should play and obviously there's a reason for that," Carlson said.

On Monday, the Capitals need him and Ovechkin to show why they play as much as they do.

Lead the way, as they've done countless times over the years, and Washington could go home with a split to reclaim home-ice advantage in the series.

