Capitals need more from Ovechkin, Carlson to even East 2nd Round against Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- In the category of some things seem to never change, it's time for old stalwarts Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson to deliver in a big way for the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference Second Round.
Ovechkin, the leading goal-scorer in NHL history (897), doesn't have a point yet in the series on eight shots on goal. The forward and Capitals captain has been especially quiet on the power play, with one shot on goal in 11:36 of man-advantage ice time.
Carlson made an impact with a power-play goal that was the game-winning goal in Game 2, but the defenseman was beaten twice on plays that led to goals in Game 3 and on the ice for all four Washington allowed in a 4-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes lead the best-of-7 series 2-1 going into Game 4 at Lenovo Center on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).
"I'm well aware of me and my game and what I'm capable of," Carlson said. "I can be better. Just as the team will do, I'm looking forward to another chance [Monday] night. I know there's a lot of noise around that (his performance in Game 3), but I'm not worried about it."
Ovechkin's ineffectiveness in the series seems more alarming to the Capitals than Carlson's struggles in Game 3.
It would be one thing if Ovechkin hadn't scored yet because Carolina was blocking his shots or goalie Frederik Andersen was in position and making saves, but it's not that for the 39-year-old.
It's more of a lack of consistent looks throughout the game.
"I think overall just his line, and Dylan Strome plays a big part in that," Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. "It's tough because they're a line that relies a lot on entries and creating off of entries, and you're just not going to get very many of those against the Carolina Hurricanes with their gap control and the length and size of their [defensemen].