Importance of sticking to a game plan on display in Eastern Conference Final

One thing that I would look at on video for Carolina is once it gets in the offensive zone and maintains possession of the puck, Montreal is going man-on-man defending. When you are playing man-on-man and the puck goes low to high, or the puck is possessed high, the defending players either are looking to front shots from the point or they're just watching the puck.

That means they’re not tagging a player; they're not holding onto a player. They're watching the puck, and the player behind them can get lost.

There was a chance in the first period, a quick play from the corner, and Jordan Staal had a break from the dot to the goal. He hit the post. That’s how to beat man-to-man; you beat your man away from the puck to the net.

Then, there were three or four other instances where a Carolina player was standing in and around the net, and the defender was 10-20 feet away. If the puck had gotten to that guy at the net, he's all alone.

I would show those clips to my team and say we have these opportunities to get the puck to the net or to the guy at the net for offense.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour made a good adjustment in Game 2 putting Staal’s line against the Canadiens' top line of Cole Caufield, Suzuki and Slafkofsky. That's a little tougher to do when you are on the road without the last change, though not impossible.

But it’s not a calling card of the Hurricanes for Rod to say, “I am going to go try to match Jordan on the road and make those adjustments and changes in game to try to do that." I think they feel really good about their team and that they all can play against Montreal's top line.

Sebastian Aho’s line had been really good up to this point, maybe not in Game 1, but they're fully capable of playing against another team's top lines. So, I think Rod is going to feel comfortable with the way their team responded in Game 2.

A strength of the Hurricanes is how they play as a 20-man unit, how they play offense, how they play defense. I think Brind’Amour can reiterate it after Game 2 and say, "Here is X, Y, and Z why Game 1 didn't go well, why we were a little late, why were a little off. In Game 2, we were back on that, and we’ve just got to continue that now that the series is tied.”