Importance of sticking to a game plan on display in Eastern Conference Final

Juraj Slafkovsky’s breakaway goal was a set breakout, and the Hurricanes were a little late on their pressure from the defensemen and tipped it to Nick Suzuki in the middle of the ice and he laid it for Slafkovsky, who had late speed. His late speed was not covered by the forwards, and it’s a breakaway.
The Canadiens had numerous chances like that and they capitalized, and that put the Hurricanes behind the eight ball in the first period in Game 1.
In Game 2, the Hurricanes got back to the game they've played for years of being a pressure offensive team, a pressure checking team, a pressure defensive team and did a better job of it. That's why the end of the game was a little bit scary.
It had the ring of Game 7s that the Canadiens won in the first two rounds against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres. They were playing a bend-and-don't-break type of game and staying close and being opportunistic.
The Hurricanes were playing a really good game, got the lead, and when the Canadiens scored to tie it with seven minutes or so left, it was really important for them to get to overtime. Then, Nikolaj Ehlers’ overtime goal was an exact replica of how Montreal got opportunities against Carolina's defense.
It was a set breakout, a long play to underneath speed, unchecked Ehlers' speed, and he gets some time and space and scores.
Still, I don’t think the Canadiens played poorly in Game 2. They stayed on the game plan. They stayed with playing good defense, limiting a high-shot volume team to not as many opportunities in and around the net, and they were one shot away from winning that game and being up 2-0.
Carolina is a high-shot volume team, an offensive-zone team that can put a lot of pressure on you. Maybe all the shots aren't high probability, though, and coach Martin St. Louis has Montreal playing good five-man defense, protecting the house.
So, I would be confident in staying with that type of defense, staying with continually trying to generate those opportunities by playing north, playing behind their defense in the neutral zone to get the opportunities that are going to come. I could probably pick out five or six situations in Game 2 where Montreal had those opportunities. Maybe they didn't lead to a scoring chance, but the situations were there.