Stone returns from injury, sparks Golden Knights to Game 3 comeback win in Western Final

The Golden Knights captain had his fingerprints all over the 5-3 Vegas victory against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Stone began Vegas' comeback just 19 seconds into the second period, scoring a power-play goal to cut the deficit to 3-1. He then had the primary assist on Tomas Hertl's goal at 8:21 of the third period that gave the Golden Knights a 4-3 lead.

“I mean, I don’t like watching. Ever,” Stone said of being sidelined since Game 4 of the second round against the Anaheim Ducks. “(Injuries) have been an unfortunate part of my career, but this time of year is definitely harder.

“When the guys are playing the way they’re playing, it makes it a bit easier. So, coming to the rink with a smile on my face every day helps when you’re winning. It’s great to be around the guys and it’s great to be back.”