LAS VEGAS -- It didn’t take long for Mark Stone to make an impact upon his return to the Vegas Golden Knights' lineup after a five-game absence with a lower-body injury.
Stone returns from injury, sparks Golden Knights to Game 3 comeback win in Western Final
Captain scores, sets up game-winning goal after 5-game absence
© Candice Ward/Getty Images
The Golden Knights captain had his fingerprints all over the 5-3 Vegas victory against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.
Stone began Vegas' comeback just 19 seconds into the second period, scoring a power-play goal to cut the deficit to 3-1. He then had the primary assist on Tomas Hertl's goal at 8:21 of the third period that gave the Golden Knights a 4-3 lead.
“I mean, I don’t like watching. Ever,” Stone said of being sidelined since Game 4 of the second round against the Anaheim Ducks. “(Injuries) have been an unfortunate part of my career, but this time of year is definitely harder.
“When the guys are playing the way they’re playing, it makes it a bit easier. So, coming to the rink with a smile on my face every day helps when you’re winning. It’s great to be around the guys and it’s great to be back.”
His teammates feel the same way.
“It’s huge,” Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin said before the game when asked about Stone’s addition to the lineup. “Obviously, his talent speaks for itself, but just his character and leadership, just to have him back in the room and get his voice back, it’s going to be huge for our team.
“Anytime he comes back it’s like he didn’t miss a beat, so we’re very excited to have him back in the lineup.”
Stone had 73 points (28 goals, 45 assists) in 60 games during the regular season and has added nine points (four goals, five assists) in 10 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
In 122 career postseason games Stone has 94 points (45 goals, 49 assists). His best playoff year came in 2023, when he had 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 22 games to help the Golden Knights win their first Stanley Cup championship.
And now, thanks to the victory Sunday, his Golden Knights lead the best-of-7 series 3-0 and can eliminate the Avalanche with another win here in Game 4 on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).
“I felt good out there,” he said. “The timing was a bit off, but otherwise it was good. Been rehabbing, pushing the past couple of weeks. Like I said, it’s a lot easier when the team is playing the way it is playing. So yeah, I was inching closer, trying to buy a little more time.
“And (Saturday) I felt like there was no reason not to jump back in there. So tonight I felt great.”
For coach John Tortorella, Stone’s return was a boost both on the ice and off.
“’Stoney’ is such an important guy,” he said. “I’ve said it before, even before he stepped on the ice, just to have his presence in the room."
He was all of that on Sunday.