Canadiens have ‘great opportunity’ to make amends at home in Game 3 of East Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Montreal Canadiens and their fans solemnly stepped out of the building and trapsed the city streets and parking garages late on the night of May 16, not knowing if their last experience this season in the raucous cauldron that is Bell Centre in the Stanley Cup Playoffs would be an 8-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.
It was an uneasy feeling to say the least, the Canadiens failing for the fourth time in six games this postseason to deliver a win in front of the 20,962 fans that make their home at 1909 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montreal so inviting to them and, in theory, so intimidating to the opponent.
"You don't want to end your season the way we did the last home game at the Bell Centre," Canadiens center Jake Evans said.
Alex Newhook's overtime goal in Game 7 in Buffalo two nights later assured Montreal and its fans there would be more hockey to play at Bell Centre this season, more chanting and screaming and decibel-meter breaking noise to make.
Finally, after three straight road games, the Canadiens will be back home Monday for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX).
It's another opportunity for the home team to do right by its fans, not to mention a chance to regain the lead in the best-of-7 series that is tied 1-1 after Carolina's 3-2 overtime win at Lenovo Center on Saturday.
"I think I can speak for the entire team, it's so special playing at the Bell Centre," Evans said. "Our fans are so passionate, and we want to give whatever we can back to them. … We're excited. We always just love playing there. It's just truly just such a special place. To get another opportunity and give our fans a good show is a great opportunity."