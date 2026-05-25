Golden Knights erase 3-goal deficit, on verge of sweeping Avalanche in Western Final

The Golden Knights lead 3-0 in the best-of-7 series. Game 4 is here on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Mark Stone bumped the puck to Hertl through the neutral zone. Hertl skated to the center of the ice and released a backhand that went through Scott Wedgewood’s five-hole.

The goal gave Vegas its first lead of the game at 4-3 after allowing three goals in the first period.

Stone, who was playing in his first game after missing the previous five with a lower-body injury, had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Hertl and William Karlsson each had a goal and an assist, and Mitch Marner and Kaeden Korczak each had two assists. Carter Hart made 32 saves.

Gabriel Landeskog, Nazem Kadri, and Jack Drury scored, and Scott Wedgewood made 18 saves for the Avalanche, who won the Presidents’ Trophy for finishing first in the NHL during the regular season at 55-16-11.

Stone cut it to 3-1 at 19 seconds into the second period while on the power play. He directed a Marner pass past Wedgewood’s left skate.

Karlsson pulled Vegas to within 3-2 at 4:05. Parker Kelly lost a rebound and the puck landed on the stick of Karlsson, whose shot snuck by Wedgewood.

Keegan Kolesar tied the game 3-3 at 12:46. Kolesar’s tip attempt from a Dylan Coghlin shot pass deflected off the left post, but Wedgewood was moving in the opposite direction, allowing Kolesar to tap into an empty net.

Brett Howden scored an empty-net goal at 19:01 of the third period for the 5-3 final.

Landeskog scored at 3:21 of the first period to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead on a delayed penalty. Devon Toews won a footrace against Noah Hanifin to the puck, who hooked him. Toews managed to get the shot off, which Hart saved, but Landeskog was there for the follow-through.

Kadri pushed it to 2-0 at 7:03. Josh Manson found Martin Necas on a stretch pass in the neutral zone, who dropped it to Kadri, who snuck it by Hart at the right post.

Pavel Dorofeyev thought he had cut it to 2-1 at 12:32. Officials ruled that Dorofeyev used his hand to bat in the puck, and the call was upheld after video review.

Drury made it 3-0 at 13:15 with a breakaway short-handed goal.

Defenseman Cale Makar returned for the Avalanche after missing the first two games of the series with an upper-body injury. He played 26:34 with three shots on goal.