Hall feels ‘at home’ with Hurricanes, playing key role during run to East Final

Hall arrived here on Jan. 24, 2025, part of a three-team trade that sent forward Mikko Rantanen from the Hurricanes to the Dallas Stars and also included the Chicago Blackhawks, who Hall played for at the time. The No. 1 pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2010 NHL Draft, he has 787 points (302 goals, 485 assists) in 989 games with the Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks and the Hurricanes, and 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists) in 64 playoff games.
“You knew the pedigree,” Brind’Amour said. “He walked in and I just thought, ‘OK, what are we getting here?’ Right away, his ability was better than I thought. I thought, ‘Wow, this guy is a very, very good player.’ Then we had to find how to fit him in.
“His attitude was amazing. For a guy that has that pedigree and been around, we had him on the fourth line for a while, not playing much, (but) he just came in and played and played.”
Goalie Frederik Andersen said, “Having him and the way we got him, the attention the other players (got) in that trade, he was a little bit at the time forgotten, but he’s definitely made up for that and been a huge part of this team the last few years. I think he’s enjoyed it, too, coming in on a good team that has aspirations to do what we all want to do.”