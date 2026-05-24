Hall feels ‘at home’ with Hurricanes, playing key role during run to East Final

He leads Carolina this postseason with 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 10 games, part of a dynamic second line with right wing Jackson Blake (11 points; four goals, seven assists) and center Logan Stankoven (eight points; seven goals, one assist), each right behind him in scoring.

“I feel at home here,” Hall said. “Over the course of the season, I felt like my game grew. Just getting on a line with ‘Stank’ and ‘Blakey’ and getting the opportunity was a lot of fun. We play well together. Usually, we have the puck a lot; we’re creating turnovers and we’re skating up and down the ice using pressure to create offense and that suits my game, along with just the group of guys here and Rod (Brind’Amour) as a coach.

“I can’t say enough good things about them and the way that they allow you to have a personality and let that come through here is huge. I think that’s why guys come here and play well and feel good about themselves.”