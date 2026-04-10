Howe, Rocket had fierce NHL rivalry long before Crosby, Ovechkin

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin are celebrated now and long will be remembered as two of the greatest NHL players of their generation, indeed of all time.

The weekend matinees in Pittsburgh and Washington between Crosby’s Penguins and Ovechkin’s Capitals (Saturday 3 p.m. ET, ABC, TVAS, then Sunday 3 p.m. ET, HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS) will mark the 75th and 76th times in the regular season, the 100th and 101st times including the Stanley Cup Playoffs, that the two superstars have faced off against each other.

Since their arrival in the NHL in 2005-06, the two sure-bet future Hockey Hall of Famers have been a compelling story, especially so when they have met head-to-head.

Crosby and Ovechkin have been spirited, mostly friendly rivals for two decades, drawing the best from each other.