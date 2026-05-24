Stone to return from injury for Golden Knights for Game 3 of West Final

Vegas captain has been out since Game 3 of second round because of lower-body injury

Mark Stone for return in Game 3 WCF May 24 26

© Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights are getting their captain back.

Coach John Tortorella said on Sunday that forward Mark Stone will return to the Golden Knights' lineup for Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Stone has missed five games with a lower-body injury, including the first two of this series, both of which Vegas won at Ball Arena in Denver. The 34-year-old took part in the team’s optional skate on Saturday and looked spry and upbeat on the ice, laughing and joking with assistant coaches on a number of occasions.

“It’s huge,” Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin said when asked about Stone’s addition to the lineup. “Obviously, his talent speaks for itself, but just his character and leadership, just to have him back in the room and get his voice back, it’s going to be huge for our team.

“Anytime he comes back it’s like he didn’t miss a beat, so we’re very excited to have him back in the lineup.”

The Golden Knights return home after winning each of the first two games, 4-2 and 3-1, at Ball Arena in Denver, where the Avalanche were previously 5-0 in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Teams that take a 3-0 series lead in a best-of-7 semifinal hold an all-time series record of 49-0, including 13-0 when starting on the road.

Stone had 73 points (28 goals, 45 assists) in 60 games during the regular season, then added seven points (three goals, four assists) in nine games during these playoffs before being sidelined in the second round against the Anaheim Ducks.

In 121 career postseason games, Stone has 92 points (44 goals, 48 assists). His best playoff year came in 2023, when he had 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 22 games en route to helping the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup.

“No one wants to be out there more than Mark,” Hanifin said. “He’s one of the most competitive guys I’ve ever played with in my career ... how much he loves the game, how passionate he is about the game. 

“It’s hard this time of year, obviously, not being able to be out there with the guys, but he did all the work he can just to make it, make sure he’s back and ready to go.”

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