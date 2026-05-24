3 Things to Watch: Avalanche at Golden Knights, Game 3 of Western Final

The Avalanche won the Presidents’ Trophy for finishing first in the NHL during the regular season (55-16-11, 121 points). They entered Game 2 of this series 45-0-0 when leading after the second period in the regular season and playoffs combined.

But those stats mattered little to the Golden Knights, who erased a one-goal deficit with three straight goals in the third period Friday to put themselves in the driver's seat heading home.

Each team missed key cogs in the first two games.

For Colorado, defenseman Cale Makar has been out with an upper-body injury and is questionable Sunday. He was on the ice for an optional skate and took reps with the first power-play unit prior to Game 2 but missed his second straight game. For Vegas, captain Mark Stone took part in an optional skate Saturday and could return at some point in this series. The forward has been out with a lower-body injury since Game 3 of the second round against the Anaheim Ducks.

Here are three things to watch in Game 3:

1. Learn from the past

The Golden Knights have been in this position before, and it hasn’t always gone their way.

In their 2024 first round, Vegas won the first two games at the Dallas Stars, much like they did at Colorado in this series.

It didn’t end well. The Golden Knights lost Games 3 and 4 here and ultimately dropped the series in seven games.

Something to lean on?

“It's good to have that experience,” center William Karlsson said. “Obviously, that was a huge letdown after coming home with two wins on the road, so definitely learn from that.”

2. Where are Colorado’s stars?

Yes, not having Makar has been a significant blow for the Avalanche through the first two games.

Even so, it’s time for some other big names -- aside from the usually dynamic Nathan MacKinnon -- to step up. But even he could use a boost.

Colorado scored a total of three goals in the two games at home. MacKinnon did not play a role in either of the 5-on-5 goals scored by the Avalanche.

Martin Necas, MacKinnon’s wing on the top line, also needs to get going. Necas, who had 100 points (38 goals, 62 assists) during the regular season, has zero points, five shots on goal, four penalty minutes and is minus-4 through the first two games.

“So far in the series, they’re outproducing our top guys,” coach Jared Bednar said. “I don’t know for sure that they’re outplaying them, but that’s part of it.”