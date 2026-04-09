Protas, Hutson, Leonard give Capitals glimpse into bright future

Both now and in the coming years.

“It’s a cool part of my career where I can try and help those guys,” Wilson said. “I take a lot of pride in hopefully seeing those guys succeed and have long careers in Washington.”

With future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin saying earlier in the day that he will make a decision on whether to retire during the offseason, the Capitals are a team in transition from the old guard to the new. Whether the youthful injection into the roster is enough to help lure The Great 8 back for another season remains to be seen but it certainly has to be considered a factor, especially when considering how talented some of these kids are.

This much is certain: If this proves to be Ovechkin’s final season, he gave the Protas brothers a memorable moment Wednesday by joining them on the same line for the opening face-off. For two siblings from Vitebsk, Belarus, to share Ilya’s first NHL shift with the NHL’s all-time leading goal-scorer, it definitely was a thrill of a lifetime.

Asked about what he’ll remember about his first game, Ilya replied: “Everything. Rookie lap. First shift. And obviously the game. We got two points. And I got to share my first NHL point with my brother. So, yeah, a little bit of everything.”

Including being Ovechkin’s linemate for puck drop.

“It’s unbelievable,” Ilya said. “When the boys were reading the starting lineup and I heard I was with my brother and the big man, I was so nervous and shaky for a bit. But yeah, it was special. I couldn’t believe it for a second after that shift.”

Just like it was hard to fathom that he’d be one day playing in the NHL with Aliaksei, who is six years older.

“I know when I was dreaming about the NHL, it was like … I would probably have to be drafted by the same organization,” said Ilya, who would end up being selected in the third round (No. 75) in the 2024 NHL Draft. “Then I would have to get into the lineup. And then be on the same line with him? It was something I never thought about, something that never crossed my mind.

“But then you get with the same organization. And then you start thinking about it more. And when I was playing in the American Hockey League this season, you start thinking about it because it’s one step closer.

“I’m so happy that this dream came true.”

In the giddiness of the dressing room, the two brothers posed with the puck used for Ilya’s inaugural NHL point. If Wednesday was any indication, it was the first of many.