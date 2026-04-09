Protas, Hutson, Leonard give Capitals glimpse into bright future

TORONTO -- Two teenagers and a 21-year-old helped the Washington Capitals keep their slim Stanley Cup Playoff hopes alive at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.
That’s reason enough for the Capitals to be excited, both for the short term and, especially, the future.
Washington’s 4-0 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs brought the Capitals to within three points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Eastern Conference, with Ottawa holding a game in hand.
Of course, with only three games remaining on their schedule, their fate is out of their hands.
“If we win each game, we give ourselves a chance,” veteran forward Tom Wilson said. “I mean, we can’t control what’s going on around the League. So, you know, we have a small sample size left.
“Hopefully, if we win out, we give ourselves a chance. We just have to take it one by one.”
In the process, Wilson said he can’t help but be stoked by what he’s seeing from the Capitals kiddie corps, both on this night, for the next week and, for that matter, for seasons to come.
He has reason to feel optimistic like that. The victory over the Maple Leafs underscored why.
Consider their fourth goal, which came with Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll on the bench for a sixth attacker at 16:10 of the third period.