Crosby vs. Ovechkin: NHL.com writers choose sides in historic rivalry

Sidney Crosby
Look, each is a favorite of mine in his own way. But forced to pick between Crosby and Ovechkin, I admit I have a soft spot for Crosby because of what he has gone through. He has played 1,419 NHL games, 151 fewer than Ovechkin, even though they entered the League together in 2005-06. Ovechkin has avoided major injuries, mostly. His durability is part of his legend, especially considering the physicality in his game. But he’s been lucky in a way Crosby hasn’t. Crosby missed a chunk of his prime. In his darkest days, you worried he’d never play again, let alone be the same player. He came back and continued to play at an elite level for years. You wonder how much bigger his numbers would be or how many more trophies he’d have. At the same time, you appreciate everything he has done even more. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist
It's been a treat watching Crosby at the center of this generation's best NHL rivalry, Penguins vs. Flyers. From the night an 18-year-old Crosby lost a few teeth after catching a stick in the mouth, received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for complaining about a non-call, and responded with his first NHL overtime goal, Crosby has made it his mission to beat the Flyers at almost every instance. He has more goals (60) and points (139) against them than any player ever and has more goals (29) and points (62) in Philadelphia than any opposing player. He's scored a goal against the Flyers in every building the teams have played in since 2005-06, indoors and outside at Heinz Field (now Acrisure Stadium) in Pittsburgh and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. And with a fifth Stanley Cup Playoff series between the teams a possibility, maybe we'll get a repeat of his famed declaration from their 2012 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series, when he said, "I don't like any guy on their team." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor
The thing that impresses me about Crosby, especially as he creeps closer to age 40, is that there hasn’t been any drop off in his game. He’s still a consistent producer, still the Penguins’ top offensive threat. The 38-year-old leads the Penguins with 72 points (29 goals, 43 assists) in 66 games this season. Look through past seasons, and you’d have to go back to 2019-20 when Crosby didn’t lead the Penguins (Evgeni Malkin did that season). And don’t think Crosby wouldn’t have had more if he hadn’t missed 11 games with a lower-body injury sustained in the 2026 Winter Olympics. Just tremendously consistent. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer