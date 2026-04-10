Crosby vs. Ovechkin: NHL.com writers choose sides in historic rivalry

Crosby is the perfect hockey player. He skates well. He scores. He dishes. He creates. He backchecks. He wins puck battles and pursuits. He’s shifty and crafty and physical all at once. Best backhand. Best around the net. Best leader. Every shift is important to him. He yearns to win every inch of the ice every single time he’s on the ice. He makes every player who plays with him better. It’s been the pleasure to be able to marvel at and chronicle the entire Crosby-Ovechkin era. But Crosby’s game from top to bottom is perfect. There is so much substance to his sizzle, which is why of these two legends it has always been Crosby who has pulled me in. He has made me appreciate the finer details of the game, because arguably nobody has ever been better at dominating those finer details. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Crosby is admired by so many generations of hockey fans and has been such a tremendous influence on so many players in his long and storied career, it’s tough as a Canadian not to go with him. He was introduced in Canada as the next phenom at a young age and despite the weight of enormous, and probably unfair expectations, he has exceeded them. Among his numerous accomplishments, the kid from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia won the Stanley Cup three times with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and gold for Canada at the Winter Olympics twice. His overtime goal against the United States in the final of the 2010 Winter Olympics is an iconic moment in Canadian sports history. Watching Crosby battle against Ovechkin for the past 21 years has been a delight, knowing there may never be such an intense personal rivalry that has lasted as long in the NHL or sports in general. If this is indeed the last time the two face off against each other, it will be something to cherish. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

First off, thanks to these two stars for allowing me to witness one of the great sporting event duels of my career. On May 4 2009, in Game 2 of the 2009 Eastern Conference Semifinals, I had the pleasure of covering this pair of future Hall of Famers each record a hat trick in Washington’s 4-3 win over the Penguins, which Ovechkin referred to afterward as a “sick game.” Picking a first star in that game was practically impossible, much like it is selecting one of them in this debate. Here’s what nudges Crosby marginally ahead of the Great 8 for me. On Sunday the Penguins captain had three points (one goal, two assists) to extend his NHL record of consecutive seasons averaging at least a point per game to 21, two more than Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky. He's been a sure thing for more than two decades in a League where sure things aren't supposed to happen. — Mike Zeisberger, staff writer