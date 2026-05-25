Golden Knights hold pregame moment of silence for Busch

Vegas honors late NASCAR legend, Las Vegas native, before Game 3 of Western Conference Final

VGK Kyle Busch moment of silence

© Ethan Miller/Getty Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Vegas Golden Knights honored former NASCAR driver Kyle Busch at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday prior to Game 3 of the Western Conference Final.

Before puck drop, the team held a moment of silence for the racing icon, a Las Vegas native.

“Ladies and gentleman, earlier this week, the Las Vegas community lost an icon,” said Golden Knights PA announcer Bruce Cusick at the arena on Sunday. “Kyle Busch was known for his passion, intensity and love for racing. Kyle’s impact on motorsports, the Las Vegas community and the fans who followed him will never be forgotten.”

Busch passed away Thursday at the age of 41.

COL@VGK, WCF, Gm 3: Golden Knights pay tribute to Kyle Busch

The Golden Knights shared a message on social media after his death, along with a photo of Busch with Chance, the team’s mascot.

“We are heartbroken to hear of Kyle's passing,” the team posted via social media. “Our deepest condolences to the Busch family and all those that knew him. We will miss you in Vegas.”

The Carolina Hurricanes also honored the two-time Cup Series champion with a pregame moment of silence before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final at Lenovo Center in Raleigh on Thursday.

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