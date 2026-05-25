Golden Knights hold pregame moment of silence for Busch

The Vegas Golden Knights honored former NASCAR driver Kyle Busch at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday prior to Game 3 of the Western Conference Final.

Before puck drop, the team held a moment of silence for the racing icon, a Las Vegas native.

“Ladies and gentleman, earlier this week, the Las Vegas community lost an icon,” said Golden Knights PA announcer Bruce Cusick at the arena on Sunday. “Kyle Busch was known for his passion, intensity and love for racing. Kyle’s impact on motorsports, the Las Vegas community and the fans who followed him will never be forgotten.”

Busch passed away Thursday at the age of 41.