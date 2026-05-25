Golden Knights complete improbable comeback against Avalanche in Game 3 of West Final

What they did, to be specific, was erase a 3-0 first period deficit against the Colorado Avalanche, a team that won the Presidents' Trophy for finishing first in the NHL standings with 121 points (55-16-11). It was the first time in Vegas' postseason history that the Golden Knights won a game in which they’d trailed by three or more goals, having previously gone 0-19 in those situations.

That ended on this night.

And because of it, the Golden Knights now lead this best-of-7 series 3-0 and have the chance to pull off the sweep with a victory in Game 4 here at T-Mobile Arena Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

To put some perspective on the dire straights the Avalanche find themselves in: The only four teams in NHL history to have ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-7 series ]are the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs, 1975 New York Islanders, 2010 Philadelphia Flyers and 2014 Los Angeles Kings.

Certainly, when the Avalanche went to the dressing room up 3-0 in the first intermission, never in their wildest dreams would they have thought they’d be mentioned with those four teams.

After surrendering five consecutive goals to the Golden Knights, they are now.

For Tortorella and his players, it was just another layer to what was a memorable game.

When asked how special his team’s performance was, Tortorella replied: “Yeah. A conference final. Not sure if I’ve ever (coached) one like this. I’ve been in a few of them.

“But yeah. Two good teams going at it. And again, I’m proud of our club.”

He had reason to be, albeit not so much in the first period, when goals by Colorado’s Gabriel Landeskog, Nazem Kadri and Jack Drury put Vegas three goals behind.

But there was no panic in the Golden Knights' dressing room during the intermission despite facing a significant uphill climb on the scoreboard. This is a team that has said it has had a quiet swagger since Tortorella replaced Bruce Cassidy as coach on March 29, and they weren’t about to lose that confidence now.

“We came back in here and just kind of regrouped,” said forward Mitch Marner, who now leads all playoff scorers with 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) after collecting a pair of helpers in Game 3. “We talked about just how we had a lot of game left to play, to just be ready to go for the second and third, and make sure we bring our best.”