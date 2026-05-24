Penalty kill ‘in sync’ for Hurricanes during Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Hurricanes spread penalty-killing duties across the roster. Ten players averaged at least 1:30 during the regular season, including scoring threats like forwards Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis.

“Obviously we have good players, (so) we have good penalty killers,” Brind’Amour said. “We have good players who understand how it works. I don’t want to jinx it here, but just being in sync helps.”

In the playoffs, Carolina's unit has excelled at limiting offensive zone entries. Once an opponent gets set up in the offensive zone, the PK keeps the puck out of harm’s way.

“We do a really good job of keeping it to the outside,” Miller said. “And like ‘Jordo’ said, when they are able to create something, we do a really good job of either blocking a shot or Freddie makes a big save. He’s been unreal in the playoffs. We just have to continue to do that.”

While the team is satisfied with the penalty killing, it could use more scoring touch with the man-advantage. The Carolina power play is 5-for-42 (11.9 percent) in the playoffs, ranked 13th in the NHL.

“There’s an opportunity there,” Staal said. “This time of year, it’s not going to be easy. They’re most likely going to be tight games. I’m glad we’re comfortable in (special teams) situations, and we’re willing to do whatever it takes to try to get us that win.”