Marner excited to start 'peaceful' new chapter with family in Vegas

Entering last season, which was the final season of a six-year, $65.358 million contract ($10.893 million AAV) he signed with Toronto on Sept. 13, 2019, there was uncertainty regarding Marner's future with the Maple Leafs.

That continued to build all the way up to the NHL Trade Deadline in March, when Marner was asked by Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving to waive his no-movement clause to facilitate a potential trade to the Carolina Hurricanes for Mikko Rantanen. Marner said no, and Rantanen ended up getting dealt to the Dallas Stars.

Again, it was in the best interest of his family.

“The last two years there were a lot of rumors going on, a lot of different stuff swirling around. You didn’t know what was going to happen,” Marner said. “Then the whole Carolina thing comes up in the middle of the season. It’s a bit of an awkward one. My wife was six or seven months pregnant, we really didn’t want to be a deadline player.

“I would have had to leave and go back to Toronto because my wife wasn’t coming down with me, so I was moving into Carolina myself if I did that. The logistics of it and everything, it just didn’t make sense and then from that point on, we told [the Maple Leafs] we were committed to [Toronto] and we were going to play it all out.”

Toronto would go on to be eliminated by the Florida Panthers in seven games in the Eastern Conference Second Round. After the series, Marner knew there was a good possibly he would not return for a 10th season, something he discussed with Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares, the other members of Toronto's "Core Four."

“It was tough to have those convos, but we looked at it as a family aspect of things,” Marner said. “... We did what was best for us.”

And as free agency neared, Vegas was at the top of their list.

The Golden Knights (50-22-10) finished first in the Pacific Division last season but were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in five games in the Western Conference Second Round.

Adding Marner, who had an NHL career-high 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games last season, should only improve a team that finished fifth in the League in goals per game in 2024-25 (3.34).

“Mitch was an incredible get for us, and then him committing to eight years shows what we’ve built there,” Golden Knights captain Mark Stone said on Thursday. “It’s pretty exciting to add him and put him into the team. I know he’s excited and he’s going to have a little chip and something to prove, which is always good for us. When there is something to prove it usually goes well for us.”

Stone would know. He was one of those high-profile players brought in by Vegas, having been acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 25, 2019. Jack Eichel was another, having been acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 4, 2021. Both of them played a key role in helping the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup in 2023.

“It was really a no-brainer for us. We were super excited to get that [trade] call,” Marner said. “The team is very talented, they have so much skill on it. They play the game a hard way; it’s tough to play against them.

“I’m very fortunate to go to another great team. We had a great team in Toronto, and I’m fortunate to go to another great team in Vegas. I’m looking forward to it.”