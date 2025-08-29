Marner excited to start 'peaceful' new chapter with family in Vegas

CALGARY -- For Mitch Marner, it was always family first.
That's why the 28-year-old forward, who is from Markham, Ontario, made the difficult decision to approve a sign-and-trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Vegas Golden Knights on July 1. He did it with his wife and newborn son in mind.
“It’s going to be a new life. I’m really excited for it,” Marner said on Thursday from Hockey Canada's 2025 National Teams Orientation Camp. “Having the newborn now, my wife and I are very social, we like going out for dinners, we like being out with our friends, we like being around our teammates. It was tough to do that in Toronto.
“We’re looking for a new chapter, a new peaceful way of life sort of way, and we're going to enjoy watching our son grow up outside more, too. We’ll have to bring him back (to Toronto) a couple of times in the winter just so he can see the snow, but we’re looking forward to the relaxed side of things for sure.”
Leaving the fishbowl of Toronto for another Stanley Cup contender in Vegas, which can offer more anonymity away from the arena, was an opportunity too good for Marner to pass up.
As such, Marner, who could have become an unrestricted free agent, signed an eight-year, $96 million contract ($12 million average annual value) with the Maple Leafs prior to the trade. Toronto received forward Nicolas Roy in return.
Still, Marner described the moment as "bittersweet." He had been selected by the Maple Leafs with the No. 4 pick of the 2015 NHL Draft and put up 741 points (221 goals, 520 assists) in 657 games over his nine seasons there.
Ultimately, though, that regular-season success he helped bring to Toronto did not translate to the postseason, where the Maple Leafs are still searching for their first Stanley Cup championship since 1967.
“We wanted to finish the job there, we really did, but at the same time, we wanted to do what’s best for our family and we thought it was changing our direction of life," Marner said.
“I was so grateful for everything in Toronto. I grew up in Toronto, I knew what Toronto was all about. All I did for 15 years was wake up, put TSN on and watch the Leafs, watch the Leafs’ morning highlights nonstop, read the papers about the Leafs. You know what you’re getting into and that’s the passion nonstop.”