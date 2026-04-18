Mammoth 'have a lot of confidence' heading into 1st playoff game

"I'm just super excited to be in this position, to be playing for the Stanley Cup," said Cooley, 22, who is in his third NHL season. "This is what you dream of as a young kid.

"We've got to make sure we stay focused on this group and what we need to do to accomplish getting out of this series. It starts with game one, and that's what we're focused on right now."

Guenther, who is in his fourth season, had career highs with 40 goals and 73 points this season.

"I think we've been playing well," the 23-year-old said. "We kind of had a task going in the last, I think maybe eight games, where we had to play well to get in the spot that we're in and we did that. So I mean, I'm confident. We had a little time off, had some fun and it's time to get going."

The Mammoth have a balance of young forwards and veteran defensemen that the team believes can help them in their playoff series against the Golden Knights.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt (2025 with Florida), Mikhail Sergachev (2020, 2021 with Tampa Bay) and Ian Cole (2017, 2018 with Pittsburgh) have won the Stanley Cup before, and MacKenzie Weegar has more than 600 games of NHL experience.

"I'm looking forward to getting the puck to those young kids and seeing what they can do, and making their names in the playoffs, which is great," Weegar said. "We've got a great back end, we're deep back there, great goaltending. We kind of have it all."