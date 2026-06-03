Islanders' Lee continues charitable efforts with latest Kan Jam event

Lee has been a Jambassador since 2016, when while recovering from a broken fibula that ended the forward's season he was moved by a speech on YouTube from Fenov Pierre-Louis, a 16-year-old battling Stage 4 neuroblastoma since the age of 9. Lee soon bonded with Pierre-Louis and worked with the Jam Kancer in the Kan Foundation to raise funds for families affected by a cancer diagnosis.

Pierre-Louis died July 18, 2018. Lee founded the Fenov Memorial Scholarship that awards $2,000 annually to up to five graduating high school seniors who have provided help and sympathy to someone with cancer. One student body elevated Kancer Jam to another level.

"The fact that it's on this turf right now at our school and all the students that I'm teaching is pretty amazing, to be honest," 11th-grade Community Health teacher Matthew Ring said. "For them to kind of step out of their comfort zone and stay away from technology and video games and anything else they might have wanted to do in their free time to really focus on this is something that's just incredible."

These are kids, thought Jamey Crimmins, when Ring reached out to pitch the idea. The founder of Jam Kancer In The Kan expected about $25,000, maybe $30,000. Ring said each team intended to raise at least $500.

"That got our attention," Crimmins said.

Students reached $10,000 the first week. There was never an external reward, but intrinsic motivation, a drive to engage in a behavior for inherent satisfaction.

"The fact that they then want to do something about it to help others, this is music to our ears," Crimmins said. "This gives us hope for our next generation of Jammers. What is of equal importance to the money is the fact that these kids can now walk away with the sense of, 'Wait, I can do something.' They become collective.

They become communal and we can join. That's the takeaway. This will multiply and other high schools are going to see this."