Schmidt sharing playoff knowledge with young Mammoth entering 1st round

SALT LAKE CITY -- Nate Schmidt is no stranger to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The 34-year-old Utah Mammoth defenseman is about to play his 100th playoff game in what will be his ninth trip to the postseason with a fifth team. So he knows plenty about what he called “the emotional roller coaster of the playoffs” on Friday.
“Score a goal, you're going to win the whole thing,” he said. “Give one up, feel like you're going to lose the whole thing. But that's the exciting part about it. That's what makes it so fun. That's the reason why every year, everyone always talks a little bit more about how awesome the Stanley Cup Playoffs are.”
After winning the Stanley Cup for the first time last season with the Florida Panthers, Schmidt is one of five Cup champions that the young Mammoth players will be looking to when Utah visits the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round on Sunday (10 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).
The other Mammoth players who have won the Cup are defensemen Ian Cole (Pittsburgh Penguins, 2016 and 2017) and Mikhail Sergachev (Tampa Bay Lightning, 2020 and 2021), forward Kevin Stenlund (Panthers, 2024) and goalie Vitek Vanecek (Panthers, 2025).
Utah is making its first playoff appearance in its second season.
“I spoke with guys that might not have much experience with it, but sometimes being naive, ignorance is bliss in some of those situations,” Schmidt said. “But I just said, ‘Listen, it's so much fun, slow it down, enjoy it. It goes by fast, and you never know when you're going to have another chance to be back here. So just try to soak it all in.’”