Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round predictions by NHL.com writers, editors

The Colorado Avalanche are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup, according to NHL.com staff writers and editors who made their predictions for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the field appears to be wide open.

Of the 16 staffers who made their predictions, seven went with the Avalanche to win it all, but five other teams were also selected, including the Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes getting two votes each. The Vegas Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres got one vote each.

Here are the picks from NHL.com staff writers and editors for the first round of the playoffs, the Stanley Cup Final and the Conn Smythe winner as playoffs MVP.