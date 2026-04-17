Mammoth roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Alex Kerfoot (5-11, 185), Vancouver: The 31-year-old had 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in limited play this season (34 games). Kerfoot, who broke into the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche in 2017-18, was a finalist for the 2017 Hobey Baker Award while playing for Harvard University.

Jack McBain (6-4, 219), Toronto: The 26-year-old plays a bottom-six role and had 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 75 games. A third-round pick (No. 63) of the Minnesota Wild in the 2018 NHL Draft, McBain was traded to Arizona on March 21, 2022, for a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Liam O'Brien (6-1, 215), Halifax, Nova Scotia: The 31-year forward has been a fan favorite throughout his NHL journey because of his outsized personality and physical presence. Known as "Spicy Tuna" by Mammoth fans, the undrafted O'Brien has played for the Washington Capitals, Avalanche, Coyotes and Mammoth. He has exceeded 100 penalty minutes in a season on three occasions. Had four points (three goals, one assist) in 38 games.

JJ Peterka (6-0, 189), Munich, Germany: The 24-year-old was obtained in a huge trade that saw the Mammoth send Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan to the Buffalo Sabres on June 26, 2025. Paterka played for Team Germany at the 2026 Winter Olympics and had his third-straight 20-goal season in the NHL. A member of the NHL All-Rookie team in 2022, he finished with 47 points (25 goals, 22 assists) in 82 games.

Nick Schmaltz (6-0, 184), Madison, Wisconsin: The 30-year-old is at the height of his powers with his first 30-goal season in a career that started with the Blackhawks in 2016-17. Chicago's first-round pick (No. 20) in the 2014 NHL Draft had 74 points (33 goals, 41 assists) in 82 games. Schmaltz won the 2016 NCAA championship with the University of North Dakota. He is the younger brother of retired NHL defenseman Jordan Schmaltz.

Kevin Stenlund (6-3, 213), Stockholm, Sweden: The 29-year-old journeyman cemented his value as a fourth-line center while winning the Stanley Cup with the Panthers in 2024. Stenlund signed a two-year contract with Utah on July 1, 2024, after he had an NHL career-high 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists). He had 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 80 games this season.

Kailer Yamamoto (5-9, 178), Spokane, Washington: The 27-year-old forward is on his third team since the Edmonton Oilers took him with the No. 22 pick of the 2017 NHL Draft. He converted a professional tryout contract into full-time work with the Mammoth this season, finishing with 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 59 games.

DEFENSEMEN

Ian Cole (6-1, 237), Ann Arbor, Michigan: The 37-year-old provides veteran leadership to the Mammoth, especially when it comes to playoffs. Cole has won the Stanley Cup twice, in back-to-back seasons (2016, 2017) with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He has 31 points (three goals, 28 assists) in 129 NHL playoff games and had 23 points (three goals, 20 assists) in 82 games this season, his highest point total since 26 (four goals, 22 assists) for the Avalanche in 2019-20.

Nick DeSimone (6-2, 194), East Amherst, New York: The 31-year-old played an NHL career high 40 games this season (two goals, six assists). It has been a wild journey for the undrafted player, who was signed by the San Jose Sharks as an unrestricted free agent out of Union College on March 30, 2017. He's played for eight teams between the NHL and AHL and has been traded twice and claimed off waivers twice, including by Utah from the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 5, 2025, before signing a one-year contract May 29.

Sean Durzi (6-1, 196), Mississauga, Ontario: The 27-year-old began his professional career after being taken by his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round (No. 52) of the 2018 NHL Draft. Durzi was traded to the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 28, 2019, and then Arizona on June 24, 2023. He has at least 25 points in four of his five NHL seasons, including 27 (five goals, 22 assists) in 60 games this season.

John Marino (6-1, 200), North Easton, Massachusetts: The 28-year-old had the most productive of his seven seasons in the NHL with 36 points (four goals, 32 assists) in 80 games of his second season with Utah after getting traded by New Jersey on June 29, 2024. Marino played three seasons at Harvard and made his NHL debut with the Penguins in 2019-20.

Nate Schmidt (6-0, 197), St. Cloud, Minnesota: The 34-year-old parlayed a Stanley Cup championship with the Panthers in 2025 into a three-year contract with the Mammoth. His first game in the 2026 playoffs will be the 100th of his career. He has 40 points (10 goals, 30 assists) and is plus-14. Schmidt had 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) and was plus-31 in 82 games this season.