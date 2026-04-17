Mammoth roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Utah Mammoth qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time, joining the expansion Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken as the only teams in the past 45 seasons to make the playoffs within their first two seasons of play. The Mammoth (44-33-6) are the first wild card from the Western Conference.
Here is the 2026 Utah Mammoth roster at a glance:
FORWARDS
Michael Carcone (5-foot-9, 182), Ajax, Ontario: The 29-year-old is in his third full NHL season and set an NHL career-high with 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) in 79 games. Undrafted, Carcone led the American Hockey League is scoring while playing for Tucson with 85 points (31 goals, 54 assists) in 2022-23. He has been an advocate for the Down syndrome community throughout his time in Utah.
Logan Cooley (6-0, 191), Pittsburgh: Cooley has scored at least 20 goals in each of his first three NHL seasons. The No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old is the highest player born in Pittsburgh taken in the NHL Draft and started playing hockey at 5 years old in the first season of Sidney Crosby's Little Penguins Learn to Play Program in 2008-09. He had 43 points (24 goals, 19 assists) in 54 games this season. His 12 points (four goals, eight assists) tied for the team lead at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, when the United States won its first gold medal in 92 years.
Lawson Crouse (6-4, 214), Mt. Brydges, Ontario: A first-round pick (No. 11) of the Florida Panthers in the 2015 NHL Draft, the 28-year-old played eight seasons for the Arizona Coyotes before being transferred to Utah on June 13, 2024. This was the fourth time in five seasons Crouse scored at least 20 goals (44 points; 24 goals, 20 assists). He won gold with Canada at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship.
Dylan Guenther (6-1, 191), Edmonton: Selected by the Coyotes with the No. 9 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, had was his first 40-goal season in the NHL, and he had 73 points (33 assists) in 79 regular-season games. The 23-year-old scored the first goal in the history of the Utah franchise, a 5-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Delta Center on Oct. 8, 2024.
Barrett Hayton (6-1, 200), Peterborough, Ontario: The 25-year-old had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 67 games. Hayton captained Canada to gold at the 2020 World Junior Championship.
Clayton Keller (5-10, 175), Chesterfield, Missouri: The 27-year-old was named the first captain of the Mammoth on Oct. 4, 2024. He is the second player from Missouri with at least 500 points in the NHL, joining Hockey Hall of Famer and St. Louis native Pat LaFontaine (1,013). Keller had 88 points (26 goals, 62 assists) in 82 games. He won gold with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics, the 2025 World Championship and the 2017 World Juniors.