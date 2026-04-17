Mammoth roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Keller, Guenther lead roster set for 1st playoff series since relocating from Arizona

Mammoth roster at a glance

© Eli Rehmer/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Utah Mammoth qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time, joining the expansion Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken as the only teams in the past 45 seasons to make the playoffs within their first two seasons of play. The Mammoth (44-33-6) are the first wild card from the Western Conference.

Here is the 2026 Utah Mammoth roster at a glance: 

FORWARDS

Michael Carcone (5-foot-9, 182), Ajax, Ontario: The 29-year-old is in his third full NHL season and set an NHL career-high with 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) in 79 games. Undrafted, Carcone led the American Hockey League is scoring while playing for Tucson with 85 points (31 goals, 54 assists) in 2022-23. He has been an advocate for the Down syndrome community throughout his time in Utah.  

Logan Cooley (6-0, 191), Pittsburgh: Cooley has scored at least 20 goals in each of his first three NHL seasons. The No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old is the highest player born in Pittsburgh taken in the NHL Draft and started playing hockey at 5 years old in the first season of Sidney Crosby's Little Penguins Learn to Play Program in 2008-09. He had 43 points (24 goals, 19 assists) in 54 games this season. His 12 points (four goals, eight assists) tied for the team lead at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, when the United States won its first gold medal in 92 years.

Lawson Crouse (6-4, 214), Mt. Brydges, Ontario: A first-round pick (No. 11) of the Florida Panthers in the 2015 NHL Draft, the 28-year-old played eight seasons for the Arizona Coyotes before being transferred to Utah on June 13, 2024. This was the fourth time in five seasons Crouse scored at least 20 goals (44 points; 24 goals, 20 assists). He won gold with Canada at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Dylan Guenther (6-1, 191), Edmonton: Selected by the Coyotes with the No. 9 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, had was his first 40-goal season in the NHL, and he had 73 points (33 assists) in 79 regular-season games. The 23-year-old scored the first goal in the history of the Utah franchise, a 5-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Delta Center on Oct. 8, 2024.

Barrett Hayton (6-1, 200), Peterborough, Ontario: The 25-year-old had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 67 games. Hayton captained Canada to gold at the 2020 World Junior Championship.

Clayton Keller (5-10, 175), Chesterfield, Missouri: The 27-year-old was named the first captain of the Mammoth on Oct. 4, 2024. He is the second player from Missouri with at least 500 points in the NHL, joining Hockey Hall of Famer and St. Louis native Pat LaFontaine (1,013). Keller had 88 points (26 goals, 62 assists) in 82 games. He won gold with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics, the 2025 World Championship and the 2017 World Juniors.

EDM@UTA: Keller lasers a wrister for the OT winner on the power play

Alex Kerfoot (5-11, 185), Vancouver: The 31-year-old had 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in limited play this season (34 games). Kerfoot, who broke into the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche in 2017-18, was a finalist for the 2017 Hobey Baker Award while playing for Harvard University.

Jack McBain (6-4, 219), Toronto: The 26-year-old plays a bottom-six role and had 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 75 games. A third-round pick (No. 63) of the Minnesota Wild in the 2018 NHL Draft, McBain was traded to Arizona on March 21, 2022, for a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Liam O'Brien (6-1, 215), Halifax, Nova Scotia: The 31-year forward has been a fan favorite throughout his NHL journey because of his outsized personality and physical presence. Known as "Spicy Tuna" by Mammoth fans, the undrafted O'Brien has played for the Washington Capitals, Avalanche, Coyotes and Mammoth. He has exceeded 100 penalty minutes in a season on three occasions. Had four points (three goals, one assist) in 38 games.  

JJ Peterka (6-0, 189), Munich, Germany: The 24-year-old was obtained in a huge trade that saw the Mammoth send Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan to the Buffalo Sabres on June 26, 2025. Paterka played for Team Germany at the 2026 Winter Olympics and had his third-straight 20-goal season in the NHL. A member of the NHL All-Rookie team in 2022, he finished with 47 points (25 goals, 22 assists) in 82 games.   

Nick Schmaltz (6-0, 184), Madison, Wisconsin: The 30-year-old is at the height of his powers with his first 30-goal season in a career that started with the Blackhawks in 2016-17. Chicago's first-round pick (No. 20) in the 2014 NHL Draft had 74 points (33 goals, 41 assists) in 82 games. Schmaltz won the 2016 NCAA championship with the University of North Dakota. He is the younger brother of retired NHL defenseman Jordan Schmaltz.

Kevin Stenlund (6-3, 213), Stockholm, Sweden: The 29-year-old journeyman cemented his value as a fourth-line center while winning the Stanley Cup with the Panthers in 2024. Stenlund signed a two-year contract with Utah on July 1, 2024, after he had an NHL career-high 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists). He had 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 80 games this season. 

Kailer Yamamoto (5-9, 178), Spokane, Washington: The 27-year-old forward is on his third team since the Edmonton Oilers took him with the No. 22 pick of the 2017 NHL Draft. He converted a professional tryout contract into full-time work with the Mammoth this season, finishing with 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 59 games. 

DEFENSEMEN

Ian Cole (6-1, 237), Ann Arbor, Michigan: The 37-year-old provides veteran leadership to the Mammoth, especially when it comes to playoffs. Cole has won the Stanley Cup twice, in back-to-back seasons (2016, 2017) with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He has 31 points (three goals, 28 assists) in 129 NHL playoff games and had 23 points (three goals, 20 assists) in 82 games this season, his highest point total since 26 (four goals, 22 assists) for the Avalanche in 2019-20. 

Nick DeSimone (6-2, 194), East Amherst, New York: The 31-year-old played an NHL career high 40 games this season (two goals, six assists). It has been a wild journey for the undrafted player, who was signed by the San Jose Sharks as an unrestricted free agent out of Union College on March 30, 2017. He's played for eight teams between the NHL and AHL and has been traded twice and claimed off waivers twice, including by Utah from the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 5, 2025, before signing a one-year contract May 29.

Sean Durzi (6-1, 196), Mississauga, Ontario: The 27-year-old began his professional career after being taken by his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round (No. 52) of the 2018 NHL Draft. Durzi was traded to the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 28, 2019, and then Arizona on June 24, 2023. He has at least 25 points in four of his five NHL seasons, including 27 (five goals, 22 assists) in 60 games this season. 

John Marino (6-1, 200), North Easton, Massachusetts: The 28-year-old had the most productive of his seven seasons in the NHL with 36 points (four goals, 32 assists) in 80 games of his second season with Utah after getting traded by New Jersey on June 29, 2024. Marino played three seasons at Harvard and made his NHL debut with the Penguins in 2019-20.

Nate Schmidt (6-0, 197), St. Cloud, Minnesota: The 34-year-old parlayed a Stanley Cup championship with the Panthers in 2025 into a three-year contract with the Mammoth. His first game in the 2026 playoffs will be the 100th of his career. He has 40 points (10 goals, 30 assists) and is plus-14. Schmidt had 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) and was plus-31 in 82 games this season.

SEA@UTA: Schmidt snaps it home to put the Mammoth back on top with his second

Mikhail Sergachev (6-3, 212), Nizhnekamsk, Russia: Selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round (No. 9) of the 2016 NHL Draft, the 27-year-old has blossomed into a top-pair mainstay since joining Utah in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 29, 2024. Sergachev won the Stanley Cup twice with the Lightning (2020, 2021) and has played 100 NHL postseason games (34 points; nine goals, 25 assists). He averaged 24:18 of ice time per game this season, more than four minutes than any other Mammoth defenseman. He had 59 points (10 goals, 49 assists) in 78 games. 

Dmitri Simashev (6-4. 198), Kostroma, Russia: The 21-year-old has been on the shuttle between Utah and Tucson. He enters the playoffs as the No. 7 defenseman and had one assist in 28 games during his rookie NHL season. Simashev has 35 points (eight goals, 27 assists) in 40 AHL games. He was a first-round pick (No. 6) of the Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Draft. 

MacKenzie Weegar (6-0, 206), Ottawa: The 32-year-old was acquired from the Calgary Flames on March 4 to solidify the defense, and he did that by averaging 20:41 per game and quarterbacking the power play. He had seven points (one goal, six assists) in 19 games since the trade. Weegar was traded to Calgary with Jonathan Huberdeau in the deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk to Florida on July 22, 2022.

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GOALIES

Vitek Vanecek (6-2, 184) Gavlickuv Brod, CZE: The 30-year-old won the Stanley Cup last season, serving as the backup to Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers. During the offseason, he signed a one-year contract with the Mammoth. Vanecek was 5-13-3 with an .883 save percentage and 2.93 GAA this season. 

Karel Vejmelka (6-4, 221), Trebic, CZE: The 29-year-old had a career season, setting personal bests in games played (64), wins (38) and minutes played (3,692:45). He is in the first season of a five-year deal he signed on March 6, 2025, foregoing free agency. Vejmelka played for Team Czechia at the 2026 Olympics and won gold at the World Championships two years earlier. This season, Vejmelka was the first goalie to 20 wins for the season, joining the legendary Dominik Hasek as the only Czechia-born goalies to accomplish that feat in the NHL.

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