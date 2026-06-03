Vladar contract 'priority' for Flyers this offseason, GM says

Zegras was second for the Flyers with 67 points (26 goals, 41 assists) in 81 regular-season games and led them in the playoffs with six points (two goals, four assists) in 10 games.

Drysdale was second among Philadelphia defensemen with 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) in 78 games and had four points (two goals, two assists) in 10 postseason games.

"I'm not worried about that at this point," Briere said. "I'm pretty sure we'll find ways to make it work. We want them in Philly. I strongly believe they want to be in Philly. And usually ... when you have two sides that want to be together, you find a way."

Briere said the Flyers will take a wait-and-see approach with forward Matvei Michkov. The 21-year-old will enter the last of the three-year, entry-level contract he signed July 1, 2024. Michkov, who is eligible sign another contract with Philadelphia on July 1, had 51 points (20 goals, 31 assists) in 81 regular-season games but had one assist in eight playoff games and was scratched twice. He led NHL rookies in 2024-25 with 26 goals and tied for second with 63 points.

"I think after this season ... he's a very competitive guy," Briere said. "I think he wants to prove to everyone that there's more there. I know (what) he prefers at this point; it's the best thing for him to wait and come back and show us what he's all about."

Briere also said forward Owen Tippett is cleared from the internal bleeding issue that kept him sidelined for the four-game sweep by the Hurricanes.

"Everything's cleared on that front," Briere said. "Everything is going well there. Nobody was worried about it affecting his training or affecting next season. It's an internal injury that just needed a little bit of time to heal.

"He was really close to coming back in the Carolina series. There's a good chance if there had been a Game 5, most likely in Game 6, he would have been back for that."