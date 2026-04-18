2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Mammoth vs. Golden Knights Western 1st Round preview

The Utah Mammoth will debut in the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights, who have set the standard for new NHL teams and are shooting for their second Stanley Cup championship.

The Mammoth made the playoffs for the first time since the NHL Board of Governors approved a new franchise in Utah on April 18, 2024. The team bought the hockey assets of the Arizona Coyotes, who had missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

General manager Bill Armstrong, coach Andre Tourigny and 12 players are among those who moved from Arizona and have been part of a transformation. The team was known as the Utah Hockey Club and skated in a temporary facility last season; it was rebranded as the Utah Mammoth and moved into a new practice facility this season. Delta Center is two phases into an ongoing renovation and has steep stands in the end zones, which should help make it loud for the playoffs.

“It’s an outstanding feeling,” Tourigny said. “… Everywhere we go in the city with the fans and everybody, it’s been so magical, so I think the story is unbelievable.”

Utah earned the first wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference.

“It was a lot of ups and downs,” center Nick Schmaltz said. “We started off hot and then kind of cooled off after that. But I think overall, I think pretty good year from a lot of guys, a lot of guys stepping up. It’s awesome to see the hard work kind of pay off a little bit, but now the real fun starts.”