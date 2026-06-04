Lundqvist cheers on Knicks during Game 1 of NBA Finals in San Antonio

Hall of Fame goalie supports New York at Frost Bank Center

Lundqvist NBA Finals 1

© New York Knicks/ Henrik Lundqvist

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Henrik Lundqvist put on blue and orange to support the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

The Hall of Fame goalie traveled to San Antonio to cheer on the Knicks against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center.

On social media, the Knicks shared a picture of Lundqvist boarding the “fam flight” which also had fellow Madison Square Garden and Knicks legend, Walt “Clyde” Frazier, on it.

Lundqvist posted a picture of his Knicks T-shirt and the caption “Let’s go!!” on his Instagram story. He also posted a video of his view walking into the San Antonio arena.

Lundqvist IG story

© Henrik Lundqvist

The former New York Rangers goalie has supported the Knicks at the Garden during their historic playoff run. Lundqvist sat courtside with his wife, Therese, during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 19.

It is the first time the Knicks are playing in the NBA Finals since 1999, when they also played the Spurs.

Earlier in the day, the Rangers wished their MSG roommates good luck in the Finals.

Maybe Lundqvist will be back on celebrity row when the NBA Finals move to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 on Monday.

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