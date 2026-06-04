Lundqvist cheers on Knicks during Game 1 of NBA Finals in San Antonio

Henrik Lundqvist put on blue and orange to support the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

The Hall of Fame goalie traveled to San Antonio to cheer on the Knicks against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center.

On social media, the Knicks shared a picture of Lundqvist boarding the “fam flight” which also had fellow Madison Square Garden and Knicks legend, Walt “Clyde” Frazier, on it.

Lundqvist posted a picture of his Knicks T-shirt and the caption “Let’s go!!” on his Instagram story. He also posted a video of his view walking into the San Antonio arena.