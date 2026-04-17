Top storylines heading into 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

New champion
The Stanley Cup is leaving South Florida, but will it leave the state of Florida altogether?
The Florida Panthers did not qualify for the playoffs and therefore will not be able to go for the three-peat after repeating as Stanley Cup champions last season.
With the defending champions out of the picture, a familiar team is among the prime contenders. The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Cup in 2020 and 2021, and it would not surprise anyone in the hockey world if the Stanley Cup remained in the Sunshine State with the Lightning winning it again this season.
The Lightning play the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference First Round.
Four teams in the playoffs have never won the Stanley Cup; the Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, Minnesota Wild and Utah Mammoth. Another four haven't won it in this century; Philadelphia Flyers (1975), Edmonton (1990), Montreal (1993) and Dallas Stars (1999).
The Golden Knights won their lone championship in 2023. The Colorado Avalanche won their third in 2022. The Lightning were repeat champions, in addition to their 2004 title. The Pittsburgh Penguins were also repeat champs, winning in 2016 and 2017. They also won 2009.
The Carolina Hurricanes' lone Stanley Cup championship came in 2006. In 2007, it was the Anaheim Ducks getting it done. The Cup went to the Boston Bruins in 2011 followed by the Los Angeles Kings in 2012. The Kings won it again in 2014.