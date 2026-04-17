Top storylines heading into 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

There are new contenders in a Stanley Cup Playoffs field that is wide open and devoid of a defending champion.

There's a feeling of old being new again in Pittsburgh.

There's Buffalo in the playoffs for the first time in 15 years.

There's Canada with three hopefuls of ending the long drought, one being the Edmonton Oilers, who have come close the past two years.

There's an Avalanche of optimism in Denver.

There's Mammoth expectations in Utah.

The journey to June hockey starts Saturday. Here are 10 of the biggest storylines to follow.