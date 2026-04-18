Vejmelka vs. Hart goalie matchup in Western Conference First Round

Not many extremes: Hart holds his skate edges well, moves smoothly, is patient off releases and plays a mostly contained, somewhat conservative, game positionally. It’s probably not surprising there aren’t a lot of numbers that jump off the page on his goal chart.

Low glove?: It’s important to remember that goal totals are not save percentages for each location, but the nine goals (19.6 percent) under Hart’s glove are almost double the tracked average (10.4). Perhaps more of a tell is the fact that three of the seven goals off clean looks were scored under the glove. It’s not surprising, considering his “fingers up” glove position protects the top of the net (only one goal off a clean look and seven total), but it does make it harder to turn that pocket down over the pad, something shooters are taught to identify.

Against the grain: Five of those seven goals off clean looks came on shots against the grain, which is part of a larger trend across several chance types. Those included a couple from higher in the zone, including lateral carries across the middle, with 14 goals (30.4 percent) coming on shots against the direction of play, well above the tracked average (18.4).

East-west, low-high: Again, it’s a small sample -- and forcing a goalie to move from one side of the ice to the other is always a good way to increase scoring odds -- but 14 of the 46 goals (30.4 percent) came on these types of lateral plays, well above the average (22.1). There were also nine (19.6 percent) on pop passes from below the goal line, or low-high laterals from below the bottom of the face-off circles, slightly above the average (17.1). There weren’t any definitive trends in those two categories, beyond the need to elevate on the other end of those plays with only three being finished along the ice. Hart almost always gets a good push into those plays and seals the ice. Part of that comes with more conservative depth and good rotations back to the posts, which can also open a little more of the top of the net.

Wide alone in tight: All three breakaway goals came off net drives across the top of crease, which left Hart pitched forward, reaching from the midpoint, and unable to seal to the far post.