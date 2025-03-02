Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. There are five days remaining until the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET Friday). Here's a look around the League at the latest deadline doings:
NHL Trade Buzz: Smith to be held out by Rangers against Predators
Maple Leafs would ‘like to help ourselves’; Flyers’ Laughton has fun with rumors
© Derek Leung/Getty Images
New York Rangers
Reilly Smith will be held out by the Rangers for roster management purposes against the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Gaden on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG 2, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS).
The 33-year-old forward is in the last of a three-year, $15 contract ($5 million average annual value) and become an unrestricted free agent July 1. Smith has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 58 games.
The Rangers (29-26-4) are four points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Brad Treliving said he likes where the Maple Leafs are in the NHL standings and will try to improve the roster before the Trade Deadline, but there are a lot of a factors to consider before making potential moves.
Toronto (37-20-2), which completes a four-game road trip at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TSN4, TVAS), is one point behind the Florida Panthers for first place in the Atlantic Division.
“You have to determine fact from fiction, what players are actually available,” the Maple Leafs general manager said Saturday. “You look around there’s still lots of teams in the race. If I had to sort of categorize it -- I think it’s busy and you’re talking to lots of guys -- I would say in comparison to year’s past, it’s a little bit slower because there’s a lot more teams that maybe haven’t declared yet (whether they are sellers) as in year’s past, so there’s lot of conversations going on. We’d certainly like to help ourselves. We’ll see how things play out.
“Ultimately, it’s more of looking at your team, where areas that you think you can improve upon. “Are there players out there that can make a difference and move the needle? And sometimes moving the needle is small, maybe not the sexy headline-grabbing move, but where are there areas where you can shore up and ultimately what’s available, what’s the cost and how does it all fit in? It’s a long way of saying I like our team, and I’d like to see if we can make it better by Friday than it is today.”
Philadelphia Flyers
Scott Laughton had fun with rumors he will be traded by the Flyers prior to the Deadline.
The forward posted a picture on X of himself and teammates recreating “The Last Supper” painting by Leonardo da Vinci.
Laughton, 30, is in the fourth of a five-year contract with a $3 million AAV. Laughton was in the lineup for a 2-1 shootout win at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. He has 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 58 games.
“I thought it was great,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said prior to the victory. “I saw it late last night. I’m sure [general manager Daniel Briere] and [president of hockey operations Keith Jones] got a lot of phone calls once that thing game came out, from you knuckleheads (media) buying into it ... I think it was [Erik Johnson] who set up ‘The Last Supper’ and I thought it was fantastic. That’s hockey right there.”
Philadelphia (27-26-8), which trails Detroit by four points for the second wild in the East, begins a seven-game homestand Tuesday against the Calgary Flames.
Edmonton Oilers
Evander Kane's full no-trade clause was modified to 16 team Saturday.
The forward is currently on long-term injury reserve. He had surgery to repair two torn hip adductor muscles, two hernias and two torn lower abdominal muscles in September, along with a knee surgery Jan. 9.
Kane, 33, is in the third of a four-year contract ($5.13 million AAV). He said following his knee procedure he hoped to play before the start of the playoffs in April. Kane began practicing with the Oilers following the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.
He had 44 points (24 goals, 20 assists) in 77 regular-season games and eight points (four goals, four assists) in 20 playoff games last season, helping Edmonton reach the Stanley Cup Final.
“This knee procedure was something that we could manage and get that done so it wouldn’t affect me when I did come back and then possibly have to miss the entire season,” he said. “It’s great to get this cleaned up, and I plan to be 100 percent and ready to go at some point in this season.”
The Oilers (35-21-4) ended a five-game losing streak with a 3-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. They are second in the Pacific Division and begin a three-game homestand against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.