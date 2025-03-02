NHL Trade Buzz: Smith to be held out by Rangers against Predators

Toronto Maple Leafs

Brad Treliving said he likes where the Maple Leafs are in the NHL standings and will try to improve the roster before the Trade Deadline, but there are a lot of a factors to consider before making potential moves.

Toronto (37-20-2), which completes a four-game road trip at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TSN4, TVAS), is one point behind the Florida Panthers for first place in the Atlantic Division.

“You have to determine fact from fiction, what players are actually available,” the Maple Leafs general manager said Saturday. “You look around there’s still lots of teams in the race. If I had to sort of categorize it -- I think it’s busy and you’re talking to lots of guys -- I would say in comparison to year’s past, it’s a little bit slower because there’s a lot more teams that maybe haven’t declared yet (whether they are sellers) as in year’s past, so there’s lot of conversations going on. We’d certainly like to help ourselves. We’ll see how things play out.

“Ultimately, it’s more of looking at your team, where areas that you think you can improve upon. “Are there players out there that can make a difference and move the needle? And sometimes moving the needle is small, maybe not the sexy headline-grabbing move, but where are there areas where you can shore up and ultimately what’s available, what’s the cost and how does it all fit in? It’s a long way of saying I like our team, and I’d like to see if we can make it better by Friday than it is today.”