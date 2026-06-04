Malhotra looks to instill 'positive mindset' as new Canucks coach

Malhotra replaces Adam Foote, who was fired on May 19 after one season in which the Canucks (25-49-8) finished last in the NHL standings.

“When you look at different teams and how they've gone through it, number one, there's an understanding that there's going to be some tough times, and when you acknowledge that, it makes things easier to go through,” Malhotra said when asked about a rebuild. “That’s not to say we are going to be accepting of those tough times.

"It's going to be within those times that we will see the character of our group, we will see what we're made of, and it'll teach us resiliency. It'll teach us how to turn things when they aren't quite going your way, and how to maintain that positive mindset, and work through things. The underlying message with all those teams that have gone through it is consistency and staying the course and believing in what you're doing and executing on those things on the daily.”

Malhotra, who played 16 NHL seasons from 1998-2015, lived those tough times recently as coach of the Canucks’ American Hockey League affiliate in Abbotsford.

After going 44-24-2-2 and winning the Calder Cup AHL Championship in his first year as coach in Abbotsford in 2024-25, Malhotra went 28-37-4-3 last season amid a myriad of injuries and NHL call-ups that depleted the Abbotsford lineup, and the team did not qualify for the AHL playoffs as a result.

New Canucks general manager Ryan Johnson, who first hired Malhotra in the AHL as the Abbotsford general manager at the time, pointed to the job he did in that trying second season as a key factor in hiring him to his first NHL head coaching job. And Malhotra believes lessons from last season in the AHL should apply next season in the NHL.

“It was a very humbling year, and you understand winning is difficult, Malhotra said. "Winning consistently is very difficult. The takeaways were, as I talked about having quality body language and energy, you have to live it. It's easy to be in a great mood when things are going well and you're winning playoff rounds, and everybody's on a high.

"It's the ability to find that energy and present the right body language when things aren't going right, and for us as a staff we knew we were we're in a much different predicament but our focus was to maintain that same level of emotion, the same level of preparation, the same level of energy coming to the rink every day, and I think that messaging got through to the guys.

“And obviously the record didn't show it, we didn't quite have the season that we did the year before, but within our facility, and within the growth of some of our young guys, you could see the same lessons that were applied in Year 1 being applied in Year 2. You did see the growth and development. You saw the evolution of a lot of guys' games.”