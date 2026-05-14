Franchise icons Sedins to run Canucks; Johnson named general manager

"For the past 26 years, Daniel and Henrik have dedicated their entire professional hockey careers to Vancouver," owner Francesco Aquilini said. "Whether it's as players or in various management positions, they've always committed themselves to excellence."

Daniel and Henrik Sedin played 17 seasons together for the Canucks from 2000-18 after being selected No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the 1999 NHL Draft. Henrik is first in team history in games played (1,330) followed by Daniel (1,306). Daniel holds the Canucks record for goals (393) and is second in points (1,041). Henrik leads in points (1,070) and is seventh in goals (240). Each was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Class of 2022.

Johnson, 49, replaces Patrik Allvin, who was fired April 17. Jim Rutherford will step down as president of hockey operations after the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft on June 26-27.

The Canucks promoted Johnson to assistant GM on March 12, 2024. He was the first GM of their American Hockey League affiliate in Abbotsford, also holding the position before the franchise relocated from Utica. Abbotsford made the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs in its inaugural season and won the 2025 Calder Cup but went 28-37-4 this season to finish ninth in the Pacific Division.

At the time of Allvin's firing, Rutherford identified Johnson as "a very good candidate."

"He built a championship team in Abbotsford when people weren't expecting it, and he's been a great guy to work with," Rutherford said.

The Canucks (25-49-8) were last in the NHL under first-season coach Adam Foote and failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons and ninth time in 11. They won at least 40 games on Allvin's watch once, when they were 50-23-9 in 2023-24, but lost the Western Conference Second Round in seven games to the Edmonton Oilers.