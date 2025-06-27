Mammoth GM talks Peterka trade, 2025 Draft outlook in Q&A with NHL.com

The NHL’s Utah franchise was officially named the Mammoth on May 7, not long after it completed its inaugural season in Salt Lake City.

Now, seven weeks later, the newly branded organization is poised to dominate hockey headlines in the coming days, from the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Friday and Saturday at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to the opening of free agency on July 1.

The Mammoth havewasted little time making a splash, acquiring forward JJ Peterka, a 27-goal scorer this season, from the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward Josh Doan.

Was that just the opening act for a Utah team that holds the No. 4 pick in the first round on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), and subsequently has plenty of space under the NHL salary cap to add free agents on the open market?

Will this end up being the Week of the Mammoth?

“You’ll have to wait and see,” general manager Bill Armstrong said Thursday before breaking into a chuckle.

Last June, during the splashy 2024 NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas, Utah was proactive in acquiring a No. 1 defenseman, Mikhail Sergachev, in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward Conor Geekie, defenseman J.J. Moser, a seventh-round pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025.

That aggressive blueprint was on display again 12 months later with Utah landing Peterka. Next on the agenda: If the Mammoth don’t trade their top-five pick, they’ll be in line to draft a highly regarded center like Caleb Desnoyers of Moncton in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, James Hagens of Boston College, or Brady Martin of Sault Ste. Marie in the Ontario Hockey League. As for free agency, the Mammoth have frequently been mentioned in various reports as a potential landing spot for pending unrestricted free agent forward Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In any event, it’ll be a busy few days for Armstrong, who addressed what the Mammoth might do in a Q&A with NHL.com.