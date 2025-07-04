Peterka looking forward to challenge with Utah following trade

JJ Peterka got a glimpse of what the Utah Mammoth were about last season, their first in the NHL, when he and the Buffalo Sabres played them in Salt Lake City on March 20.
Now the forward is looking to be part of Utah's rise to prominence.
"When you look at the roster, how many young players that are there who are already so good, timeline-wise for me, it's going to be a perfect fit," Peterka said on Friday. "Growing together with those guys and hopefully winning a lot of games."
Peterka was acquired by Utah from the Buffalo Sabres for defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward Josh Doan on June 26. The 23-year-old restricted free agent signed a five-year, $38.5 million contract ($7.7 million average annual value) with the Mammoth the same day.
Utah was established as a new NHL franchise on April 18, 2024, when it purchased the hockey assets of the Arizona Coyotes. In its first season, Utah went 38-31-13 and finished sixth in the Central Division, seven points out of a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Peterka said he's attracted to Utah with, "just how committed the team is to win.
"The best example is probably their new practice facility (which is expected to open Sept. 1). That also excites me the most, I would say," he said. "I played there (in Utah) once, just the atmosphere was great, fans felt so tight and close to the ice, so it's going to be really exciting."