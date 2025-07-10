Schmidt says Mammoth are 'arriving,' can make noise this upcoming season

Nate Schmidt has his sights set on winning the Stanley Cup again while still reveling in his first championship.
The 33-year-old defenseman has yet to have his day with the Cup, but he is already envisioning how he can help bring that euphoric feeling of winning to the Utah Mammoth after signing a three-year, $10.5 million contract ($3.5 million average annual value) on July 1.
“I was in the gym last week already, just trying to make sure I’m ready for this next year,” Schmidt said on Thursday. “I’m not going to let this thing be a one and done. I want to be back there again. It’s too good not to share with people around you and the people that help get you there. It means a ton not only to me but to everyone around you.”
Schmidt believes the Mammoth are on the road to victory, noting that he sees plenty of parallels between Utah and the Florida Panthers, whom he helped win the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season after joining the team on a one-year contract on July 3, 2024.
Schmidt said he also sees similarities between the Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights, with whom he went to the Stanley Cup Final during the team's inaugural season in 2017-18.
“This is actually a team and an organization that have been building for a long time,” Schmidt said. “It kind of, in a lot of ways, mimics Florida and how they went through the draft, had a bunch of guys grow up together, and then start to make noise later as they got on in their careers. And that’s how I see this team. That’s something that kind of excited me. You see that type of trajectory again and see how it worked.”
Utah (38-31-13) finished sixth in the Central Division last season, seven points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. The Mammoth made a late push for the postseason, winning six of their final nine games (6-2-1), but they were unable to reel in the Blues for that last playoff spot.