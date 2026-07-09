Bellemare hired by Lightning as player development specialist

He did so after achieving his childhood dream of representing France as captain of its men’s team at the Olympics, where he had one goal and averaged 18:24 of ice time in four games.
“The Olympics was very surreal in a way that, as you know, when you look for something so long and then it finally happened,” he said. “When we got to the Olympics, we’re in the village, we're like, it just opened my eyes.”
Bellemare said he’s looking forward to rejoining the Lightning, where he had 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) in 153 games from 2021-23.
“When I got to free agency with Colorado, here comes Tampa, and we’re, like, ‘Oh my God, we can live in Florida and also play for the Cup.' That's absolutely amazing, right? So we had an absolute blast with Tampa, and we went to the Cup Final again.”
Bellemare said he owes his playing career and the player development specialist job to his late mother, Frederique, the matriarch of an impoverished family with five children.
“The Lightning are not hiring me just for my skill on the ice and everything,” he said. “They're hiring me for something that I've done, because of the way that I talk, and the way that I've enjoyed every single moment at work in the NHL that made me a resilient player.
“I’ve become that way because my mom taught me that I should enjoy every moment, right? It’s not given to you, those moments, you have to cherish them. So her education kind of created this opportunity for me because all I’ve done is try to be a good person, and eventually that person was good enough for a franchise to come and say, ‘Hey, we would like you to go and teach some of our young players.”