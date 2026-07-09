Bellemare hired by Lightning as player development specialist

“I am so proud to come back to the Tampa organization,” the former forward told NHL.com. “I feel absolutely privileged and excited at the same time. Like I’ve always said, I will stop playing the game when I stop learning and now, all of a sudden, there is a brand new type of learning I’m going to do, a new type of expertise I’m going to have. And, quite frankly, as a French hockey player, just the fact that an NHL team would consider me is already, like, privileged, right?”

Bellemare played 10 NHL seasons after he debuted with the Philadelphia Flyers as an undrafted rookie in 2014-15. He played 700 games, the most by a player born and trained in France, with the Flyers, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Lightning and Seattle Kraken.

“Never in my wildest dream when I started to play the game," he said, "or even later on, when I started learning about the NHL in my 20s, would I ever thought, ‘You're going to have a long career, you’re going to play in the NHL, and after all of that, you’re going to have the opportunity to work in the NHL.'”

Born in Le Blanc-Mesnil, France, Bellemare ranks second among all French players in NHL history with 138 points (64 goals, 74 assists), behind Antoine Roussel (197 points in 607 games).

He reached the Stanley Cup Final twice, with Vegas in 2018 and Tampa Bay in 2022, and had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 85 postseason games.

Bellemare announced his retirement as a player on June 18 after 37 games with HC Ajoie of the Swiss National League last season.