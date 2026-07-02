Carlson calls joining Lightning in free agency 'slam dunk'

The 36-year-old signed a two-year, $17 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $8.5 million and brings him back to the Eastern Conference, where he was in his 17th season with the Washington Capitals before being traded to the Anaheim Ducks on March 5.

“It was different,” Carlson said Thursday of free agency. “It was certainly something I never had to embark on, which in some ways I’m very thankful for, but it’s cool in a lot of ways too. It’s cool to hear the chatter and answer some calls and figure some stuff out. That aspect that is cool is to reach across the hockey community and you get to talk to some cool people. And then you rely on your friends and your family and your friends around the League.”

It took time for Carlson to weigh his options and decide on Tampa Bay. The transaction was one of the last to be finalized on the first day of free agency Wednesday, announced just before midnight ET.

“He hit free agency at noon and we made contact,” Tampa Bay general manager Julien BriseBois said Thursday. “We had conversations with him, (Lightning coach Jon Cooper), his agent. He was weighing different options all through Canada Day (on Wednesday).

“He called me late last night and told me that he was going to Tampa. That was great news and I was happy. I was happy we got that done because he’s a great fit for us.”

Carlson was sought after before hitting the open market. The Carolina Hurricanes traded a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft (forward Noah Kosick) and defenseman prospect Kyle Masters to the Ducks for Carlson’s rights on June 27 to get a head start on negotiations, but he settled on the Lightning.

“It was a very busy day,” Carlson said. “It had been crazier than I had anticipated coming into it too. But this was always an amazing place, an amazing organization, and I’m just glad that I came to this conclusion and I’m thrilled to be a part of the team.”

Selected by Washington in the first round (No. 27) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Carlson had spent his entire career with Washington until he was traded Anaheim for a first-round pick in the 2026 draft (forward Oliver Suvanto) and third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Carlson turned out to be a hired hand for Anaheim, which qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season for the first time since 2017-18. The Ducks defeated the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference First Round in six games but lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round in six games.

Carlson had 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 16 regular-season games for Anaheim and six assists in 12 playoff games. He had 46 points (10 goals, 36 assists) in 55 games with Washington before the trade.

Now he’s starting a new chapter with Tampa Bay.

“I know the pedigree of the organization and certainly the players,” Carlson said, “from guys that have been through there, behind the scenes and all that, and also playing against them for so many years and seeing just what’s there on display every night has been fun to watch and not to play against. From that standpoint that’s a slam dunk. I think it’s a fabulous place to live, raise kids and have a family in a great environment. There’s really zero drawback to coming to Tampa.”