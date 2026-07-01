Korpisalo traded to Rangers by Bruins for Kaisanen, draft pick

The 32-year-old goalie was 14-9-6 with a 3.15 goals-against average, .894 save percentage and one shutout in 31 regular-season games (28 starts) for the Bruins last season.

Korpisalo is expected to serve as the backup for Igor Shesterkin after Jonathan Quick announced his retirement at the end of last season. Korpisalo has two seasons remaining on the five-year, $20 million contract ($4 million average annual value) he signed with the Ottawa Senators on July 1, 2023.

A third-round pick (No. 62) by the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2012 NHL Draft, Korpisalo is 140-126-38 with a 3.06 GAA, .900 save percentage and eight shutouts in 334 games (302 starts) with the Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings, Senators and Bruins, and 5-9 with a 2.56 GAA, .922 save percentage and two shutouts in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games (15 starts).

Vaisanen had four points (three goals, one assist) in 51 games for Hartford of the American Hockey League, his first full season in North America. The 23-year-old forward was a fourth-round pick by the Rangers (No. 106) at the 2021 NHL Draft.