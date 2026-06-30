Gritsyuk signs 3-year, $9.75 million contract with Devils

Arseny Gritsyuk signed a three-year, $9.75 million contract with the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $3.25 million and begins next season.

The 25-year-old forward had 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 66 games for the Devils this season, his first in the NHL. He could have become a restricted free agent on Wednesday.

Gritsyuk, who was selected by New Jersey in the fifth round (No. 129) of the 2019 NHL Draft, spent five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League before playing in the NHL.

On Tuesday, the Devils also traded goalie Jacob Markstrom and forward Angus Crookshank to the Florida Panthers for forwards Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist and Ben Steeves.