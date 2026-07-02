Mehta's analytical approach as general manager already reshaping Devils

Over the past few weeks, though, Mehta has looked like more than an analytics executive. He's conjuring up memories as that former poker player, knowing when to push his chips to the middle.

"(Roster) depth is two-fold," he said. "I think depth is something that was very much a priority and a goal for us, but there's also the aspect of making bets on guys. (Acquiring center Amadeus) Lombardi (in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on June 25) for example ... Yes, it's depth, but to me it's more than that because it's also a bet on him being more than depth. I think back to my time with the Panthers, whether it was (forward Carter) Verhaeghe or (defenseman Gustav) Forsling, there's a certain point in time, and I think the Devils are in this spot right now, where we need to take some chances on guys, we need to find upside, we need to find hidden gems.

"I'm not saying that's easy. There's a lot of luck involved and we got lucky in Florida, too. It's not like we knew all those players were going to achieve those ceilings, but we thought they were smart bets, and that's what we're trying to do here."

Indeed. Mehta is aggressively reshaping the Devils, with the realization New Jersey's young core is not here to be admired forever. It's here to win now.

Nico Hischier signed a five-year, $58.5 million contract extension on Wednesday, keeping him in New Jersey through the heart of his career. For Hischier, the decision was about more than money. It was about finishing what the Devils captain started with the team that selected him No. 1 in the 2017 NHL Draft.

"I want to be part of the solution and not run away," Hischier said.

It's a comment that may become one of the defining themes of Mehta's first summer.

"The plan that I gave to Nico is really no different than what I've said publicly," Mehta said. "It's got to start with a solid decision-making process, and my job is to get talent, keep this roster flush with talent, and I have ideas on how to do that. I think we implemented many of those ideas in Florida with success. In terms of Nico not wanting to run away ... I completely agree.

"If he had decided to wait a year and become a free agent, could he have gotten potentially more money? Very possible. But from the get-go, it was obvious to me that wasn't even a thought for him. He wants nothing more than to win as a Devil and it's a great precedent to set."

Mehta hasn't simply talked about patience, development and internal growth but has moved major pieces, prioritized flexibility, competitiveness and a clearer identity.

Mehta traded goalie Markstrom and forward Angus Crookshank to the Panthers for forwards Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist and Ben Steeves on Tuesday. The GM said he feels now's the time for goalie prospect Nico Daws to win a spot.

Markstrom had been brought in to stabilize the crease, but after a difficult season in which he posted an .883 save percentage, Mehta changed course. The Devils finished 27th in the NHL with 2.76 goals per game last season, and Rodrigues gives them a responsible, playoff-tested forward who helped Florida win the Stanley Cup in 2024 and '25. Boqvist, a former Devils' draft pick (No. 36, 2017 NHL Draft), returned as a familiar depth piece with speed and versatility. Steeves is another young offensive option after a strong season with Charlotte of the American Hockey League.