Command using ‘self-awareness’ to fulfill NHL dream with Devils

After being selected in the first round (No. 12) by the Devils last month, he sure is.

Command, who turned 18 on June 16, arrived in New Jersey as a 6-foot-1, 187-pound center defined as much by his drive as his skill. He had 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 30 games with Orebro Jr. last season, earned time in the Swedish Hockey League, and helped lead Sweden to a gold medal at the 2026 IIHF Under-18 World Championship after tying for sixth among all tournament skaters with seven points (three goals, four assists) in seven games on the top line.

But for all the accolades, Command still carries the same grounded perspective shaped at that kitchen table.

"I mean, for me, it just feels pretty right, but of course just a bit overwhelming," he said while speaking with members of the media in the Devils locker room.

Command plays with a high motor and physical edge, and most of his success can be chalked up to sheer will and determination.

"What we know about this young man is he's got a lot of attributes," Devils chief scout of amateur scouting Mark Dennehy said. "He can skate. He's got a good head, both with and without the puck. He supports his defensemen in the defensive-zone or on the breakout and is also gifted enough to find his wingers and put them in positions to score. He possesses a really heavy shot, is good on face-offs and he's also a true center."