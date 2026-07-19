Command using ‘self-awareness’ to fulfill NHL dream with Devils

Center prospect was No. 12 pick in 2026 Draft, staying grounded with hopes of achieving lifelong goal

njd_prospect_command

© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Long before Alexander Command was even considered by the New Jersey Devils in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft, his story began in the quiet, familiar rhythm of mornings at the kitchen table with his father.

They were early starts in Stockholm, Sweden, with school still hours away, but the iPad was already on.

"We had 'NHL On The Fly' on every morning,” Command said. "For 45 minutes before going to school, we'd watch game summaries and highlights while eating breakfast."

Those moments became the foundation for everything that followed.

"I think for me it has always been about self-awareness and pretty much know your own potential and how good you can be," Command said during Devils development camp in June. "And of course, as a kid growing up, playing what you love and watching all the stars … that just encouraged me to play exactly how I wanted to.

"For most of my early teenage life, I was like, I can play hockey as long as I want to, but I'm never going to do it professionally. But here I am, standing here today."

njd_command_inside2

© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

After being selected in the first round (No. 12) by the Devils last month, he sure is.

Command, who turned 18 on June 16, arrived in New Jersey as a 6-foot-1, 187-pound center defined as much by his drive as his skill. He had 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 30 games with Orebro Jr. last season, earned time in the Swedish Hockey League, and helped lead Sweden to a gold medal at the 2026 IIHF Under-18 World Championship after tying for sixth among all tournament skaters with seven points (three goals, four assists) in seven games on the top line.

But for all the accolades, Command still carries the same grounded perspective shaped at that kitchen table.

"I mean, for me, it just feels pretty right, but of course just a bit overwhelming," he said while speaking with members of the media in the Devils locker room.

Command plays with a high motor and physical edge, and most of his success can be chalked up to sheer will and determination.

"What we know about this young man is he's got a lot of attributes," Devils chief scout of amateur scouting Mark Dennehy said. "He can skate. He's got a good head, both with and without the puck. He supports his defensemen in the defensive-zone or on the breakout and is also gifted enough to find his wingers and put them in positions to score. He possesses a really heavy shot, is good on face-offs and he's also a true center."

Indeed, the Devils drafted Command not just for what he is, but for what they believe he can become -- a left-shot pivot who impacts every inch of the ice.

"I just see him as a complete two-way center," TSN director of scouting and NHL analyst Craig Button said. "Somebody that can play the game in so many different areas. He's competitive, he's hard. One of the things I like about him is his ability to look left, look right, and know where the puck needs to go. I can't begin to tell you how many times I watched Alexander play, and I'm thinking to myself, 'Oh yeah, Alexander was there.'

"Sometimes it doesn't turn into an assist, but it turns into a chance, or even a goal because of the play. I think he's got tremendous potential. When I think about the New Jersey Devils, I start to think about Nico Hischier, and I think Command is a Hischier-type player. Listen, if he can come anywhere close to being that good, the Devils are going to be in a great spot."

njd_command_inside1

© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Command's game is defined by effort; relentless and unwavering.

"I think it's sort of built in," he said of his competitiveness. "I mean, I don't have anything else than that to give. So, it’s either 110 percent or nothing, and I'd rather give 110 percent every time."

He already believes parts of his game are pro-ready.

"I'd say my maturity and just overall two-way game ... and physically I feel ready," he said. "It's not up to me, so we'll see."

The next step likely leads back to Sweden and a full-time role with Orebro in the SHL, although New Jersey general manager Sunny Mehta said Command's options remain open. Wherever he winds up, all signs point to a good future in the NHL one day.

"He can settle in and be a good player, maybe like Anton Lundell was in Florida as a rookie," Button said. "He was picked around the same area (No. 12, 2020 NHL Draft). Lundell had Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett there. The transition to the NHL is not easy, but it becomes a little less burdensome and I think the same thing is true for Alexander Command (with Hischier and Jack Hughes in New Jersey). I think he's a terrific player."

Prospects

Iginla, Desnoyers 'could have a huge impact' with Mammoth

2026 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

Boisvert ready to take next step in joining Blackhawks' youth movement

Ruck twins throw out ceremonial 1st pitch before Pirates game

Smits leaving strong impression with Rangers, could be NHL ready this season

Bruins prospect Letourneau’s ‘confidence back’ at Boston College

Carels couldn't let farm chores keep him from Flames development camp

Stenberg, Sharks' 1st-round picks impress at development camp

McKenna takes ice with Maple Leafs at development camp

Stenberg skates for 1st time with Sharks at development camp

United States announces roster for 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase

Martone showing ‘maturity,’ leadership at Flyers development camp

Murphy, No. 2 pick in 2026 PWHL Draft, among 3 women invited to Oilers development camp

Ruck twins separated on 1st day of Penguins development camp

Color of Hockey: Diversity on display at 2026 NHL Draft

Sabres select Rudolph, Morozov to close out busy week at NHL Draft

McKenna shares emotional night with family, goes No. 1 to Maple Leafs in 2026 Draft

McKenna, Stenberg top candidates for Maple Leafs with No. 1 pick in NHL Draft