Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

NOTES: The players on this list are eligible for the Calder Trophy. These rankings are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua.

---

1. Logan Stankoven, F, DAL

Average draft position: 183.0

2. Macklin Celebrini, F, SJS

Average draft position: 141.5

3. Matvei Michkov, F, PHI

Average draft position: 162.1

4. Will Smith, F, SJS

Average draft position: 186.0

5. Cutter Gauthier, F, ANA

Average draft position: 89.0

6. Mavrik Bourque, F, DAL

Average draft position: N/A

7. Lane Hutson, D, MTL

Average draft position: 177.0

8. Rutger McGroarty, F, PIT

Average draft position: N/A

9. Yaroslav Askarov, G, SJS

Average draft position: 164.3

10. Jesper Wallstedt, G, MIN

Average draft position: 173.0

Other rookies to consider in deeper leagues:

Matthew Savoie, F, EDM (ADP: N/A)

Josh Doan, F, UTA (ADP: N/A)

Artyom Levshunov, D, CHI (ADP: 169.8)

Dustin Wolf, G, CGY (ADP: 169.7)

Shane Wright, F, SEA (ADP: N/A)