NHL.com ranks the top 10 rookies in standard fantasy hockey leagues for the 2024-25 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.
Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
Stankoven leads class; Sharks have 3 on list with Celebrini, Smith, Askarov
© Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images
NOTES: The players on this list are eligible for the Calder Trophy. These rankings are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua.
---
1. Logan Stankoven, F, DAL
Average draft position: 183.0
2. Macklin Celebrini, F, SJS
Average draft position: 141.5
3. Matvei Michkov, F, PHI
Average draft position: 162.1
4. Will Smith, F, SJS
Average draft position: 186.0
5. Cutter Gauthier, F, ANA
Average draft position: 89.0
6. Mavrik Bourque, F, DAL
Average draft position: N/A
7. Lane Hutson, D, MTL
Average draft position: 177.0
8. Rutger McGroarty, F, PIT
Average draft position: N/A
9. Yaroslav Askarov, G, SJS
Average draft position: 164.3
10. Jesper Wallstedt, G, MIN
Average draft position: 173.0
Other rookies to consider in deeper leagues:
Matthew Savoie, F, EDM (ADP: N/A)
Josh Doan, F, UTA (ADP: N/A)
Artyom Levshunov, D, CHI (ADP: 169.8)
Dustin Wolf, G, CGY (ADP: 169.7)
Shane Wright, F, SEA (ADP: N/A)