Super 16: Under-the-radar players who could make playoff impact

11. Edmonton Oilers (47-29-5)

Total points: 88

Last week: No. 12

"Jeff Skinner will be playing in the playoffs for the first time since he entered the League in 2010-11. In his eight seasons with the Hurricanes and six with the Buffalo Sabres, Skinner never participated in a playoff game. He signed with the Oilers as a free agent this season hoping to experience the postseason and will with Edmonton facing Los Angeles in the Western Conference First Round. Skinner has had an up and down season and it took him a while to earn the trust of coach Kris Knoblauch. He started to find his game in the second half of the season and displayed the offensive talent that made him a six-time 30-goal scorer and one-time 40-goal scorer. If his confidence continues to grow in the playoffs, the 32-year-old could become a key offensive contributor for the Oilers." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

12. St. Louis Blues (44-30-8)

Total points: 63

Last week: No. 11

"Zack Bolduc scored his first two goals of the season in coach Jim Montgomery's first game with the Blues on Nov. 25, a 5-2 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Prior to that game, during the Blues morning skate, Montgomery was seen on the ice having a long conversation with Bolduc. Clearly, whatever he said struck a chord with the now 22-year-old rookie, because Bolduc has been an impact player with the Blues ever since. He scored all 19 of his goals and had 31 of his 36 points in 56 games after Montgomery took over. Bolduc has become an impact player on the third line and will need to be against the Jets in the first round. His nearly 13 minutes of ice time per game are filled with energy and drive, exactly what is required in the playoffs." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

13. Ottawa Senators (44-30-7)

Total points: 56

Last week: No. 13

"Shane Pinto centers Ottawa's third line. He has 20 goals and 36 points this season. He plays on the power play. He plays on the penalty kill. He takes the most combined defensive zone and neutral zone face-offs on the team. Pinto touches every part of the Senators game playing 17:34 per game. He is a centerpiece of their game plan even though he's not a top-nine forward. We all know the importance of third-line success in the playoffs. Pinto drives that for the Senators. Ottawa's chances of upsetting Toronto in the Battle of Ontario series in the first round could hinge on how Pinto handles his role in that series." -- Rosen

14. Minnesota Wild (45-30-7)

Total points: 49

Last week: No. 16

"Jake Middleton is the exact type of hulking, minute-munching, shutdown defenseman that no one talks about in the playoffs until a team is about halfway to the Stanley Cup Final and all of a sudden you realize he's stitched together 12-13 Grade A games in a row. If the Wild go on a run, look for those stories on Middleton late in the second round or in advance of the Western Conference Final. That's when there will be talk about how he's the same playing with Brock Faber or Jared Spurgeon. That's when you'll hear about his size (6-foot-3, 219 pounds) and how he quietly shuts down half of the ice for the Wild. That's when you'll hear from goalie Filip Gustavsson (or Marc-Andre Fleury) about how valuable Middleton is to their success. You'll hear coach John Hynes talk glowingly about Middleton, wondering why the national media that is already following the Wild took so long to notice how important he is. You'll hear about his physicality and his shot blocks. Of course, to go on this run, the Wild first have to upset the Golden Knights in the first round. If they do, yes, Middleton will play a big role." -- Rosen