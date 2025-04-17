Necas at home with Avalanche after trade, ready for playoffs

CHICAGO -- Transitioning to a different NHL team can take time. There are new teammates, new systems, new surroundings. But for Martin Necas, the adjustment to the Colorado Avalanche seemed to go pretty quick.

“I mean, it’s a puck-possession team so it definitely works for me,” Necas said. “I’m enjoying it and just trying to build a chemistry and be as good as possible for the playoffs.”

Necas’ NHL home changed on Jan. 24 when he was sent to the Avalanche by the Carolina Hurricanes in the blockbuster trade that saw forward Mikko Rantanen go the other way.

In his 30 games with the Avalanche, Necas had 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists). And now it’s time for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the Avalanche (49-29-4) set to play the Dallas Stars and Rantanen, who was traded there from Carolina on April 7. Game 1 of the best-of-7 series is at Dallas on Saturday (8:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN360, SN, TVAS).

Necas has plenty of postseason experience, with 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 59 playoff games. His career high was nine points (four goals, five assists) in 11 games with Carolina last postseason.

Asked if he looked back at what worked or didn’t work for Necas in the playoffs or if he just starts with a fresh plate with Colorado, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said, “fresh plate, but I know what worked for him already and what doesn’t.”

“It’s the same thing that works for him and what doesn’t in the regular season,” he said. “We’ve had some discussions on his play and what he needs to do, because I think he can be a huge X-factor in this series.”

The No. 12 pick by the Hurricanes in the 2017 NHL Draft, Necas has 326 points (124 goals, 202 assists) in 441 career games with Carolina and Colorado. He had 55 points (16 goals, 39 assists) in 49 games with the Hurricanes this season prior to the trade.

The 26-year-old wasted no time in adjusting, getting five points (one goal, four assists) in his first four games and nine points (four goals, five assists) through his first eight games with Colorado.