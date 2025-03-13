Super 16: Trade Deadline returns entering playoff push highlight power rankings

The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is last week's news.

The stretch run to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, is this week's news.

That's where the focus is, and where it will be for the rest of the season.

The teams ranked in this edition of the Super 16 are working on integrating their new players to begin getting the most out of their investments as they push toward the playoffs, the time when all Deadline moves receive their final grades.

The early returns are in, and we have them for you in the first post-Deadline edition of the Super 16.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the 14 voters this week put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the early Trade Deadline returns edition of the Super 16:

1. Washington Capitals (43-14-8)

Total points: 220

Last week: No. 2

"Being careful not to disrupt the chemistry that has fueled their success this season, the Capitals' lone trade was to acquire Anthony Beauvillier from the Pittsburgh Penguins to strengthen their forward depth. Beauvillier has fit in seamlessly in his first two games, starting out on the fourth line and scoring his first goal with the Capitals in a 7-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. The Capitals haven't missed a beat, extending their winning streak to five games to tie the Winnipeg Jets for first in the NHL standings." -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer