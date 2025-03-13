Super 16: Trade Deadline returns entering playoff push highlight power rankings

15. Columbus Blue Jackets (31-25-8)
Total points: 25
Last week: No. 14
"The Blue Jackets are still in the same boat they were before the Deadline, fighting for a playoff spot. They defeated the Rangers 7-3 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday but lost 5-3 to the Devils on Tuesday. Luke Kunin, the only player acquired, is playing right wing on the third line and getting time on the penalty kill." -- Jean-Francois Chaumont, journalist principal LNH.com
16. Calgary Flames (30-23-11)
Total points: 17
Last week: No. 15
"The Flames stayed out of the Deadline dealings. They did their work weeks earlier, acquiring forwards Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee from the Flyers on Jan. 30 for Kuzmenko (since traded to Los Angeles), forward Jakob Pelletier, and two draft picks. Frost has five points (two goals, three assists) and Farabee three goals in 14 games with the Flames, who are 5-5-4 since the trade before playing the Canucks. The Flames have stayed in the Western Conference wild card race without mortgaging any of their future to do so. That's the right strategy for a team that knows a playoff berth this season would be a bonus." -- Rosen
Others receiving points: New York Rangers 15, St. Louis Blues 3
Dropped out from last week: Rangers (No. 16)
Enterprise Team of the Week: Last week, the Senators received five voting points in the Super 16. They were coming off a 4-3 overtime win against the Blackhawks, who are 31st in the overall NHL standings, a game after they came back from down 3-0 to the Capitals before losing 5-4 in a shootout. Little did we know that would be the start of something bigger. The Senators rallied to defeat the Rangers on Saturday. They won 2-1 against the Red Wings on Cozens' game-winner Monday and 5-2 against the Flyers on Tuesday. All told, Ottawa is on a four-game winning streak and six-game point streak (5-0-1). That's how you get 47 voting points. That's how you get into the Super 16 at No. 14 this week. That's how you get into a wild-card position in the East. Now the Senators have to keep building on it to finish the job and get into the playoffs for the first time since 2017. -- Rosen
HERE'S HOW WE RANKED 'EM
AMALIE BENJAMIN
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Vegas Golden Knights; 4. Winnipeg Jets; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Los Angeles Kings; 11. Minnesota Wild; 12. Edmonton Oilers; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Calgary Flames; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets
JEAN-FRANCOIS CHAUMONT
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Florida Panthers; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Toronto Maple Leafs; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Colorado Avalanche; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Minnesota Wild; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. Calgary Flames
BRIAN COMPTON
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Colorado Avalanche; 8. Toronto Maple Leafs; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Los Angeles Kings; 11. New Jersey Devils; 12. Edmonton Oilers; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. Minnesota Wild; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. Calgary Flames
NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Toronto Maple Leafs; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Colorado Avalanche; 9. Los Angeles Kings; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. Minnesota Wild; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Calgary Flames; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets
TOM GULITTI
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Florida Panthers; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Toronto Maple Leafs; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Colorado Avalanche; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. Minnesota Wild; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. Calgary Flames
ADAM KIMELMAN
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Florida Panthers; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Ottawa Senators; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Minnesota Wild; 14. Columbus Blue Jackets; 15. Los Angeles Kings; 16. New York Rangers
MIKE G. MORREALE
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Florida Panthers; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Toronto Maple Leafs; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Minnesota Wild; 8. Colorado Avalanche; 9. Vegas Golden Knights; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Columbus Blue Jackets; 14. New York Rangers; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. Calgary Flames
TRACEY MYERS
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Florida Panthers; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. Colorado Avalanche; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Minnesota Wild; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. Calgary Flames
SHAWN P. ROARKE
1. Florida Panthers; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Winnipeg Jets; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Vegas Golden Knights; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Los Angeles Kings; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. Minnesota Wild; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Columbus Blue Jackets; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. St. Louis Blues
DAN ROSEN
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Florida Panthers; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. Toronto Maple Leafs; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Minnesota Wild; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. Ottawa Senators; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Edmonton Oilers; 15. Calgary Flames; 16. St. Louis Blues
DAVID SATRIANO
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Florida Panthers; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Toronto Maple Leafs; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Los Angeles Kings; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Minnesota Wild; 14. Columbus Blue Jackets; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. St. Louis Blues
PAUL STRIZHEVSKY
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. Colorado Avalanche; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Los Angeles Kings; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. Minnesota Wild; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Calgary Flames; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets
DEREK VAN DIEST
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Toronto Maple Leafs; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Colorado Avalanche; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Minnesota Wild; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Calgary Flames; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets
MIKE ZEISBERGER
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Edmonton Oilers; 8. Toronto Maple Leafs; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. Minnesota Wild; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. Calgary Flames; 16. New York Rangers