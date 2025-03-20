Super 16: Tight playoff races, remaining schedules highlight power rankings

13. Minnesota Wild (39-25-5)

Total points: 59

Last week: No. 12

"A seemingly reassuring eight-point lead over the closest non-playoff team doesn't feel nearly big enough to the Wild right now, even though they hold the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference. After climbing to the top of the NHL standings Dec. 6 thanks to a 18-4-4 start, Minnesota has gone 21-21-1 since with a minus-31 goal differential. Without injured forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek, the offense has fallen off. Before his two goals in Wedneday's 4-0 win against the Seattle Kraken, Matt Boldy hadn't scored in 11 games. Marco Rossi, the other of the Wild's most productive healthy forwards, hadn't scored in 10 games -- and then the Wild lost him for the night after he played just 3:00 when he took a puck off his leg. The Wild have scored two goals or fewer in nine of their past 12 games and 12 of the past 17. They have averaged 2.06 goals per game since Feb. 1 (last in the NHL over that stretch). Mercifully, Minnesota's remaining schedule isn't brutal with just six away games and six of 13 against non-playoff teams." -- Paul Strizhevsky, staff writer

14. New Jersey Devils (37-26-6)

Total points: 51

Last week: No. 13

"The Devils remain on course to qualify for playoffs for the second time in three seasons despite missing some key pieces in center Jack Hughes (shoulder surgery), and defensemen Dougie Hamilton (lower body) and Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body). They've won four of their past five games and are third in the Metropolitan Division, six points behind the second-place Hurricanes, who have two games in hand, and eight points ahead of the Rangers. Among the 13 regular-season games remaining, nine are at home, where the Devils are 17-11-4." -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

15. St. Louis Blues (34-28-7)

Total points: 20

Last week: NR

"The Blues were in a playoff spot as recently as recently as Tuesday. It lasted about an hour, between the end of their 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators and the end of the Canucks' 6-2 win against the Jets. The Canucks are in the second wild-card spot now, but the Blues are right there, tied with them with 75 points but in one more game played, so it's perfect timing the Blues and Canucks play at Enterprise Center on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNP). It's been quite a climb for the Blues, whose 25 points (11-3-3) since Feb. 2 are tied for the most in the League. Their remaining schedule is also favorable with eight of their last 13 games at home, and seven against teams that are not currently in a playoff spot, including two against Nashville in the next eight days." -- Rosen

16. Montreal Canadiens (33-27-7)

Total points: 18

Last week: NR

"The Canadiens are 8-1-2 since returning from the 4 Nations break. This week, they won at home against the Panthers (3-1) and the Senators (6-3). Goalie Sam Montembeault is 7-0-1 with a 2.09 GAA and .922 save percentage during the stretch. Captain Nick Suzuki is carrying the Canadiens with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in his past 11 games. Montreal will not have an easy calendar until April with five of its next six games on the road." -- Chaumont

Others receiving points: Vancouver Canucks 6, New York Rangers 4, Calgary Flames 1

Dropped out from last week: Columbus Blue Jackets (No. 15), Calgary Flames (No. 16)

Enterprise Team of the Week: The Canadiens played their way into the Super 16 and a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with their most recent wins coming against the No. 6 Panthers and No. 12 Senators. They were down 2-1 in the second period against Ottawa and tied 3-3 in the third before running away with the win. Montreal chose to stay the course before the Deadline, re-signing forward Jake Evans to a four-year contract ($2.85 million average annual value), and not trading pending unrestricted free agents David Savard, Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak. The goal was to give this year's team a chance to make the playoffs. It's looking like the right move. -- Rosen

HERE'S HOW WE RANKED 'EM

AMALIE BENJAMIN

1. Washington Capitals; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Winnipeg Jets; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. Minnesota Wild; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. Montreal Canadiens; 16. Vancouver Canucks

JEAN-FRANCOIS CHAUMONT

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Minnesota Wild; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Montreal Canadiens; 16. St. Louis Blues

BRIAN COMPTON

1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. Minnesota Wild; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. Montreal Canadiens; 16. Vancouver Canucks

NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA

1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Carolina Hurricanes; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Colorado Avalanche; 8. Toronto Maple Leafs; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. Minnesota Wild; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Vancouver Canucks; 16. Montreal Canadiens

TOM GULITTI

1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Carolina Hurricanes; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. Minnesota Wild; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. Montreal Canadiens; 16. Calgary Flames

ADAM KIMELMAN

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Florida Panthers; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Ottawa Senators; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Minnesota Wild; 15. New York Rangers; 16. St. Louis Blues

MIKE G. MORREALE

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Vegas Golden Knights; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Minnesota Wild; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Edmonton Oilers; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. New York Rangers; 16. St. Louis Blues

TRACEY MYERS

1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Minnesota Wild; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. St. Louis Blues; 16. Montreal Canadiens

SHAWN P. ROARKE

1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Carolina Hurricanes; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Winnipeg Jets; 5. Washington Capitals; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. Vegas Golden Knights; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Los Angeles Kings; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. St. Louis Blues; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. Minnesota Wild; 15. New Jersey Devils; 16. Montreal Canadiens

DAN ROSEN

1. Washington Capitals; 2. Colorado Avalanche; 3. Carolina Hurricanes; 4. Winnipeg Jets; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. Toronto Maple Leafs; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Vegas Golden Knights; 11. Ottawa Senators; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. St. Louis Blues; 14. Montreal Canadiens; 15. New Jersey Devils; 16. Minnesota Wild

DAVID SATRIANO

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Ottawa Senators; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Minnesota Wild; 15. St. Louis Blues; 16. Montreal Canadiens

PAUL STRIZHEVSKY

1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. Ottawa Senators; 13. Minnesota Wild; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. Montreal Canadiens; 16. Vancouver Canucks

DEREK VAN DIEST

1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Carolina Hurricanes; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Colorado Avalanche; 8. Edmonton Oilers; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. Ottawa Senators; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Minnesota Wild; 15. St. Louis Blues; 16. Vancouver Canucks

MIKE ZEISBERGER

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Colorado Avalanche; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Edmonton Oilers; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. Minnesota Wild; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. St. Louis Blues; 16. Montreal Canadiens