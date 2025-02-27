Super 16: Needs ahead of Trade Deadline for teams in NHL.com power rankings

Lightning, Stars, Panthers, Avalanche among those who could bolster lineup

The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is eight days away and what you're hearing now is all about needs and wants of teams that believe they can win the Stanley Cup, and uncertainty about teams that are either barely inside or peaking in from the outside of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' bubble.

But this is the Super 16. This is the compilation list of the teams we here at NHL.com believe are the top 16 in the NHL right now, and in order from one through 16. These are 16 teams that should be attempting to be buyers before the deadline on March 7 at 3 p.m. ET.

So just over a week out, that's what we're talking about in this week's power rankings, the first Super 16 since the 4 Nations Face-Off, the first since Feb. 6.

What do they need to add before the deadline to be better coming out of it?

Below is the answer to that question for all 16 teams ranked this week.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the 14 voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the what do they need to be better edition of the Super 16:

1. Winnipeg Jets (42-14-3)

Total points: 223
Rank on Feb. 6: No. 1

"The Jets have won 11 games in a row. They are on fire. Getting closer to March 7 and the trade deadline, the Jets might be looking for a second-line center. Vladislav Namestnikov is a good all-around player, but he might not be a legitimate top-six forward for the playoffs. The Jets could also be shopping around for some depth at the blueline. But the target should be a center, just like Sean Monahan last year." -- Jean-Francois Chaumont, journalist principal LNH.com

2. Washington Capitals (38-12-8)

Total points: 211
Rank on Feb. 6: No. 2

"The Capitals are comfortably atop the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference and battling the Jets for first in the NHL, so they don't need to make a big move before the trade deadline. It seems most likely they'll try to add another middle-six forward and a depth defenseman for insurance heading into what they hope will be a long run in the playoffs. Keep in mind, they will likely add their top prospect Ryan Leonard, the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, after the 20-year-old forward completes his sophomore season at Boston College and he could jump directly into their lineup." --Tom Gulitti, senior writer

3. Dallas Stars (37-19-2)

Total points: 194
Rank on Feb. 6: No. 4

"I don't think there's any doubt that the Stars could use some depth at defense as the deadline looms. Miro Heiskanen was listed out month to month after having knee surgery on Feb. 5. He was originally injured when Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone collided with his left leg on Jan. 28. You're not going to find another Heiskanen at the deadline. You're not going to completely make up for the minutes he plays and the talent he has but finding another depth defenseman to bolster things down the stretch wouldn't be a bad idea." -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

4. Toronto Maple Leafs (36-20-2)

Total points: 174
Rank on Feb. 6: No. 6

"At first blush, the Maple Leafs ideally are looking to bring in help at center to augment Auston Matthews and John Tavares. There are various reports around Toronto that there could be interest in St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn. It certainly would be a nice fit, especially given the fact that Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube was behind the bench in St. Louis when Schenn and the Blues won the Stanley Cup in 2019. But there are a couple of factors at play here. First, there is no certainty the Blues would part with Schenn. Second, will the injury to defenseman Chris Tanev shift the team's primary need from up the middle to the blue line? Tanev was seen leaving TD Garden in Boston with his arm in a sling after the Maple Leafs 5-4 overtime win against the Bruins Tuesday. Stay tuned." -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

5. Vegas Golden Knights (34-18-6)

Total points: 157
Rank on Feb. 6: No. 8

"One has to think Vegas is in the market for a defenseman after Shea Theodore sustained an upper-body injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off. How long Theodore will be out remains to be seen, so perhaps the Golden Knights test the waters on someone like David Savard (Montreal Canadiens) or Mario Ferraro (San Jose Sharks). The Golden Knights have always been known for their aggressiveness, so don't expect them to stand pat." -- Brian Compton, managing editor

6. Florida Panthers (35-21-3)

Total points: 151
Rank on Feb. 6: No. 7

"The Panthers are right where they want to be. In the thick of the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference races, trending toward home-ice advantage. But having been to the Final each of the past two seasons, this team knows what it takes to win and surely realize some help on the blue line could be the jolt they need. Brandon Montour and Oliver Ekman-Larsson are gone. Each played important minutes last season. Niko Mikkola and Dmitry Kulikov have taken on extra minutes, but more will be needed to get through a long postseason. It would not be shocking to see the Panthers go out and get one, if not two, depth defensemen before March 7." -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

7. Tampa Bay Lightning (33-20-4)

Total points: 122
Rank on Feb. 6: No. 15

"With the Lightning having solidified their chances at a spot in the playoffs -- they entered Wednesday four points ahead of the Detroit Red Wings with one game in hand and eight ahead of the Ottawa Senators after six straight wins -- it's a good time to add. They could use some more forward depth to bolster an offense that was second in the NHL at 3.57 goals for per game entering Wednesday. It's a team with some of the best top-end talent in the game, starting with their Jake Guentzel-Brayden Point-Nikita Kucherov devastating top line, but it gets thin toward the bottom. That's where the Lightning are likely to set their sights in the eight days". -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

8. Edmonton Oilers (34-20-4)

Total points: 115
Rank on Feb. 6: No. 3

"The need for the Oilers heading toward the trade deadline on March 7 has been the same for a number of seasons; a strong defensive defenseman and a depth forward or two to play on the bottom two lines. The status of forward Evander Kane will be a determining factor in what Edmonton ultimately does before the deadline. Kane has been out all season after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia. He's skating with the Oilers, but it is uncertain when he will return to the lineup. Defensively, the Oilers could use some help. They filled a void by acquiring Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators prior to the deadline in 2023 and will be looking for a similar player to add this season. The Oilers have struggled at times in their own end and will be looking to shore things up defensively, hoping to go on another long run in the playoffs." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

9. Minnesota Wild (34-20-4)

Total points: 112
Rank on Feb. 6: No. 9

"With forward Kirill Kaprizov out longer than anticipated following surgery for a lower-body injury, my first instinct was to put scoring help at the top of the Wild's shopping list. But general managers look for the biggest bang for their buck, and in Minnesota's case, generating offense is not the team's biggest struggle. Killing penalties is. It has plagued the Wild since last season, when they did it at a 74.5 percent clip, finishing 30th in the League. They are 30th again this year, and their penalty kill has dropped to 71.4 percent despite both Filip Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury enjoying good seasons in goal. The Wild need a skater or two who could do a better job defending at 4-on-5." -- Paul Strizhevsky, staff writer

10. Los Angeles Kings (31-17-8)

Total points: 109
Rank on Feb. 6: No. 12

"The Kings have been stingy all season, ranking fourth in the NHL in goals against per game (2.53), but they haven't been able to score at a good clip, so adding offensive before the deadline would be nice. Los Angeles enters Wednesday 16th, scoring 2.91 goals per game, and 29th on the power play (15.6 percent)." -- David Satriano, staff writer

11. Carolina Hurricanes (33-21-4)

Total points: 95
Rank on Feb. 6: No. 5

"The Hurricanes made their big move when they traded for Mikko Rantanen on Jan. 25, but they are 3-5-1 since that deal, averaging 2.44 goals per game. So, I think they need another goal-scorer, someone to play with Rantanen. Or do they flip Rantanen, who can become an unrestricted free agent after this season, to add more than one scorer? They have a somewhat comfortable hold on a playoff spot, but this team needs to get over the playoff hump, so it will be interesting to see what they do." -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

12. New Jersey Devils (32-22-6)

Total points: 76
Rank on Feb. 6: No. 10

"Despite injuries to goalie Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain) and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body), the Devils remain solid in their own end. New Jersey is second in the League in goals against (2.50). Scoring depth, particularly down the middle, could be an issue down the stretch. In seven games since Feb. 1, the Devils have averaged 2.57 goals per game. Jack Hughes has scored seven of the 18 goals scored in those games. Targeting a center with some size and touch should top the wish list." -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

13. Colorado Avalanche (34-24-2)

Total points: 65
Rank on Feb. 6: No. 11

"Cale Makar is right that the Avalanche players have to prove to management that they are worth investing in. But that's hard to do when you have a glaring lack of secondary scoring. That's where the Avalanche must invest to help the likes of Makar, Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas. The forwards they have need to find a way to be more productive, but adding to the group could give the Avalanche a shot in the arm. They have obvious high-end talent and they've solved their goaltending issues, but now the top guys need some help from inside and outside. This is not the time to punt on a season. The Avalanche have Makar and MacKinnon in their prime. They can't let any season slide away without going for it." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

14. Detroit Red Wings (30-22-6)

Total points: 57
Rank on Feb. 6: No. 14

"The Red Wings need help at center now that Andrew Copp is out for the season. Copp had surgery Tuesday to repair his left pectoral tendon. Detroit also could improve its 5-on-5 scoring and defense. Since Todd McLellan took over as coach Dec. 26, the Red Wings have had the best power play (38.4 percent) and are tied for the best record (.750 points percentage) in the NHL, but rank in the bottom half of the League in 5-on-5 goals (43) and goals against per game (2.92)." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

15. Calgary Flames (28-21-8)

Total points: 22
Rank on Feb. 6: NR

"If the Flames are going to add, and that's not a certainty yet, it would have to be up front, a scorer. They are 28th in the League in goals per game (2.65). They are 30th in 5-on-5 goals for with 91. Calgary defends fairly well (2.93 goals against per game) despite a woeful penalty kill (72.5 percent, 28th), but to hang in the playoff race and potentially make any noise if they get there, the Flames need to be more dangerous offensively. What they do at the deadline likely will depend on how they do on their current six-game road trip. It started well with a 3-1 win against the No. 2 Capitals. They still have to play road games against the No. 7 Lightning, No. 6 Panthers, No. 11 Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers and No. 3 Stars before the deadline." -- Rosen

16. Columbus Blue Jackets (28-22-8)

Total points: 15
Rank on Feb. 6: No. 16

"The Blue Jackets could add up front or on the back end. Whatever makes them better and bolsters their position for a stretch run that could land this team in the playoffs is what they should do. They were supposed to be a bottom-feeder this season, but here they are in the thick of the playoff race, in a playoff spot as of Wednesday. So, use the momentum to your advantage, keep pending UFA defenseman Ivan Provorov as your own rental, add a defenseman to fortify the bottom pair, add a forward to fortify the middle-six and see if you can ride this all the way into the playoffs. The Blue Jackets have authored arguably the best team story of the season to date. Management should let them write the final few chapters." -- Rosen

Others receiving points: Vancouver Canucks 4, New York Rangers 2

Dropped out from Feb. 6: Ottawa Senators (No. 13)

Enterprise Team of the Week: The No. 7 Lightning have won six in a row and have points in eight straight (7-0-1). They've come out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break with 4-1 wins against the Seattle Kraken and the No. 8 Oilers. They went into it with four wins in a row; two against the Ottawa Senators, and then one each against the No. 14 Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens. In their eight-game point streak, which includes a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Feb. 1, the Lightning have outscored their opponents 33-15 and forward Brandon Hagel leads them with 14 points, including eight goals. He's plus-15 in the stretch. -- Rosen

HERE'S HOW WE RANKED 'EM

AMALIE BENJAMIN

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Edmonton Oilers; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Minnesota Wild; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Colorado Avalanche; 14. Detroit Red Wings; 15. Calgary Flames; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets

JEAN-FRANCOIS CHAUMONT

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Edmonton Oilers; 8. Minnesota Wild; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Colorado Avalanche; 11. New Jersey Devils; 12. Carolina Hurricanes; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Detroit Red Wings; 15. Calgary Flames; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets

BRIAN COMPTON

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Los Angeles Kings; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Florida Panthers; 9. Minnesota Wild; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Carolina Hurricanes; 12. Detroit Red Wings; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Colorado Avalanche; 15. Calgary Flames; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets

NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Los Angeles Kings; 7. Edmonton Oilers; 8. Minnesota Wild; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Carolina Hurricanes; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Colorado Avalanche; 14. Detroit Red Wings; 15. Calgary Flames; 16. Vancouver Canucks

TOM GULITTI

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Los Angeles Kings; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Minnesota Wild; 11. Carolina Hurricanes; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Colorado Avalanche; 14. Detroit Red Wings; 15. Calgary Flames; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets

MIKE G. MORREALE

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Florida Panthers; 4. Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Dallas Stars; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. Minnesota Wild; 10. Los Angeles Kings; 11. New Jersey Devils; 12. Colorado Avalanche; 13. Detroit Red Wings; 14. Calgary Flames; 15. Edmonton Oilers; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets

TRACEY MYERS

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Edmonton Oilers; 9. Minnesota Wild; 10. New Jersey Devils; 11. Carolina Hurricanes; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Colorado Avalanche; 14. Detroit Red Wings; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. Calgary Flames

BILL PRICE

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Toronto Maple Leafs; 6. Los Angeles Kings; 7. Edmonton Oilers; 8. Florida Panthers; 9. Minnesota Wild; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Carolina Hurricanes; 12. Colorado Avalanche; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Detroit Red Wings; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. New York Rangers

SHAWN P. ROARKE

1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Florida Panthers; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. Colorado Avalanche; 9. New Jersey Devils; 10. Detroit Red Wings; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. Minnesota Wild; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Vegas Golden Knights; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. New York Rangers

DAN ROSEN

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Los Angeles Kings; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Detroit Red Wings; 10. Minnesota Wild; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. Carolina Hurricanes; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Colorado Avalanche; 15. Calgary Flames; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets

DAVID SATRIANO

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Toronto Maple Leafs; 6. Minnesota Wild; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. Edmonton Oilers; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. New Jersey Devils; 12. Detroit Red Wings; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Colorado Avalanche; 15. Calgary Flames; 16. Vancouver Canucks

PAUL STRIZHEVSKY

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Los Angeles Kings; 9. Minnesota Wild; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Carolina Hurricanes; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Detroit Red Wings; 14. Colorado Avalanche; 15. Calgary Flames; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets

DEREK VAN DIEST

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Toronto Maple Leafs; 6. Edmonton Oilers; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. Minnesota Wild; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Los Angeles Kings; 11. New Jersey Devils; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Colorado Avalanche; 14. Detroit Red Wings; 15. Vancouver Canucks; 16. Calgary Flames

MIKE ZEISBERGER

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Toronto Maple Leafs; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Edmonton Oilers; 9. Los Angeles Kings; 10. Colorado Avalanche; 11. Minnesota Wild; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Carolina Hurricanes; 14. Detroit Red Wings; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. Calgary Flames

