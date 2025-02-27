Super 16: Needs ahead of Trade Deadline for teams in NHL.com power rankings

10. Los Angeles Kings (31-17-8)

Total points: 109

Rank on Feb. 6: No. 12

"The Kings have been stingy all season, ranking fourth in the NHL in goals against per game (2.53), but they haven't been able to score at a good clip, so adding offensive before the deadline would be nice. Los Angeles enters Wednesday 16th, scoring 2.91 goals per game, and 29th on the power play (15.6 percent)." -- David Satriano, staff writer

11. Carolina Hurricanes (33-21-4)

Total points: 95

Rank on Feb. 6: No. 5

"The Hurricanes made their big move when they traded for Mikko Rantanen on Jan. 25, but they are 3-5-1 since that deal, averaging 2.44 goals per game. So, I think they need another goal-scorer, someone to play with Rantanen. Or do they flip Rantanen, who can become an unrestricted free agent after this season, to add more than one scorer? They have a somewhat comfortable hold on a playoff spot, but this team needs to get over the playoff hump, so it will be interesting to see what they do." -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

12. New Jersey Devils (32-22-6)

Total points: 76

Rank on Feb. 6: No. 10

"Despite injuries to goalie Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain) and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body), the Devils remain solid in their own end. New Jersey is second in the League in goals against (2.50). Scoring depth, particularly down the middle, could be an issue down the stretch. In seven games since Feb. 1, the Devils have averaged 2.57 goals per game. Jack Hughes has scored seven of the 18 goals scored in those games. Targeting a center with some size and touch should top the wish list." -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

13. Colorado Avalanche (34-24-2)

Total points: 65

Rank on Feb. 6: No. 11

"Cale Makar is right that the Avalanche players have to prove to management that they are worth investing in. But that's hard to do when you have a glaring lack of secondary scoring. That's where the Avalanche must invest to help the likes of Makar, Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas. The forwards they have need to find a way to be more productive, but adding to the group could give the Avalanche a shot in the arm. They have obvious high-end talent and they've solved their goaltending issues, but now the top guys need some help from inside and outside. This is not the time to punt on a season. The Avalanche have Makar and MacKinnon in their prime. They can't let any season slide away without going for it." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

14. Detroit Red Wings (30-22-6)

Total points: 57

Rank on Feb. 6: No. 14

"The Red Wings need help at center now that Andrew Copp is out for the season. Copp had surgery Tuesday to repair his left pectoral tendon. Detroit also could improve its 5-on-5 scoring and defense. Since Todd McLellan took over as coach Dec. 26, the Red Wings have had the best power play (38.4 percent) and are tied for the best record (.750 points percentage) in the NHL, but rank in the bottom half of the League in 5-on-5 goals (43) and goals against per game (2.92)." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

15. Calgary Flames (28-21-8)

Total points: 22

Rank on Feb. 6: NR

"If the Flames are going to add, and that's not a certainty yet, it would have to be up front, a scorer. They are 28th in the League in goals per game (2.65). They are 30th in 5-on-5 goals for with 91. Calgary defends fairly well (2.93 goals against per game) despite a woeful penalty kill (72.5 percent, 28th), but to hang in the playoff race and potentially make any noise if they get there, the Flames need to be more dangerous offensively. What they do at the deadline likely will depend on how they do on their current six-game road trip. It started well with a 3-1 win against the No. 2 Capitals. They still have to play road games against the No. 7 Lightning, No. 6 Panthers, No. 11 Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers and No. 3 Stars before the deadline." -- Rosen

16. Columbus Blue Jackets (28-22-8)

Total points: 15

Rank on Feb. 6: No. 16

"The Blue Jackets could add up front or on the back end. Whatever makes them better and bolsters their position for a stretch run that could land this team in the playoffs is what they should do. They were supposed to be a bottom-feeder this season, but here they are in the thick of the playoff race, in a playoff spot as of Wednesday. So, use the momentum to your advantage, keep pending UFA defenseman Ivan Provorov as your own rental, add a defenseman to fortify the bottom pair, add a forward to fortify the middle-six and see if you can ride this all the way into the playoffs. The Blue Jackets have authored arguably the best team story of the season to date. Management should let them write the final few chapters." -- Rosen

Others receiving points: Vancouver Canucks 4, New York Rangers 2

Dropped out from Feb. 6: Ottawa Senators (No. 13)

Enterprise Team of the Week: The No. 7 Lightning have won six in a row and have points in eight straight (7-0-1). They've come out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break with 4-1 wins against the Seattle Kraken and the No. 8 Oilers. They went into it with four wins in a row; two against the Ottawa Senators, and then one each against the No. 14 Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens. In their eight-game point streak, which includes a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Feb. 1, the Lightning have outscored their opponents 33-15 and forward Brandon Hagel leads them with 14 points, including eight goals. He's plus-15 in the stretch. -- Rosen

