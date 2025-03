Super 16: Where teams in NHL.com power rankings stand with goaltending ahead of playoffs

11. Edmonton Oilers (41-24-5)

Total points: 85

Last week: No. 10

The Oilers are banking on Stuart Skinner to help get them back to the Stanley Cup Final this season. Skinner is the undisputed No. 1 goalie with Calvin Pickard serving as his back up. Skinner has had an inconsistent season, with his save percentage hovering below .900 for a portion of it, but Edmonton is confident he will be able to elevate his game down the stretch and into the playoffs. The 26-year-old will be going into his third postseason as the Oilers’ starting goalie and will be relying on his experience the previous two seasons. If Skinner falters at some point in the playoffs, there is confidence Pickard can come in and steady things, which he did last season in the second round against the Vancouver Canucks. The two complement each other well, and the Oilers are happy with the tandem. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

12. St. Louis Blues (38-28-7)

Total points: 64

Last week: No. 15

Jordan Binnington has been on an absolute tear since leading Canada to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship, going 9-2-0 with a 2.19 GAA and .912 save percentage to get the Blues into a playoff position. He's won six of his past seven starts and, with a Stanley Cup championship already on his resume, Binnington gives the Blues plenty of moxie and experience in net. His backup, Joel Hofer, has also played well, going 14-7-3 with a .905 save percentage and 2.64 GAA, but he does not have any postseason experience in the NHL, so though it's a solid tandem, I expect Binnington to carry the load once the playoffs arrive. -- Price

13. Minnesota Wild (40-27-5)

Total points: 56

Last week: No. 13

The Wild have been on a bumpy ride since mid-December, but the play of Filip Gustavsson is the biggest reason they are still hanging onto the first wild card in the West. Since superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov went down with a lower-body injury two months ago, Gustavsson, 26, has stepped up to take over as his team's MVP. Gustavsson was named the League's First Star last week after stopping 82 of 84 shots and going 3-0-0 with a 0.67 GAA, .976 save percentage and one shutout. Doing this for a team with the lowest goal support in the NHL since Feb. 1 (2.00 goals per game) makes Gustavsson’s heroics even more remarkable. He is 28-16-4 with a 2.47 GAA, a .918 save percentage and five shutouts on the season. -- Paul Strizhevsky, staff writer

14. New Jersey Devils (38-28-7)

Total points: 37

Last week: No. 14

Jacob Markstrom is 2-5-1 with a 3.88 GAA and .847 save percentage in eight games since returning to the lineup March 2 after missing 11 with a knee injury. While the 35-year-old continues to work his way back to the form he exhibited prior to the injury, Jake Allen has done a fine job, going 3-1-0 with a 1.77 GAA and .943 save percentage over the same span. The Devils lost defensemen Dougie Hamilton (lower body) and Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body) for the remainder of the regular season but still rank fifth in the NHL in combined GAA (2.61). -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

15. Ottawa Senators (37-28-5)

Total points: 35

Last week: No. 12

Ottawa traded for Linus Ullmark to be the guy. He's been limited to 37 games (19-13-3) due to a back injury earlier this season, but he has a .909 save percentage and three shutouts. Solid numbers but likely would need to be better in the playoffs against offenses such as the Maple Leafs, Lightning or Panthers. Backup Anton Forsberg has played 25 games and has 185 of regular-season experience, but the 32-year-old has yet to play an NHL playoff game. If the Senators qualify, they likely will rely on their veteran goalies with the core of the team having never played in the postseason before. -- Satriano

16. Montreal Canadiens (33-28-9)

Total points: 8

Last week: No. 16

With the Canadiens pushing for a playoff spot, coach Martin St. Louis is putting his faith in one goalie: Sam Montembeault. "We are not there if it's not of Sam, and I believe in him," St. Louis said this week. Montembeault has started 11 of Montreal’s past 14 games. Since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off, he is 7-1-3 with a 2.70 GAA and .904 save percentage. He’s made an NHL career-high 51 starts so far this season. Jakub Dobes, who was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League to replace Cayden Primeau at the end of December, is doing a fair job when called upon (6-3-2, 2.75 GAA, .905 save percentage). -- Jean-Francois Chaumont, journalist principal LNH.com