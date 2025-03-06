Super 16: Where teams in NHL.com power rankings stand as Trade Deadline nears

14. Columbus Blue Jackets (30-23-8)

Total points: 53

Last week: No. 16

"Yes. Defenseman Zach Werenski said when the Blue Jackets started the season the goal was to be playing meaningful games by the time the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium rolled around. Mission accomplished. The Blue Jackets not only defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 in the Stadium Series on Saturday, they're in a playoff position and may be authoring the best team story in all of sports this season. They had a four-game winning streak end with a 6-2 loss at the Lightning on Tuesday, but the Blue Jackets are in position to control their own destiny, something no one inside or outside the organization could have seen coming. That's a win in itself. Their young players are taking big steps. They're hard to play against. They score. Win. Win. Win. It appears they could be buyers, or at least staying with the status quo, before the deadline. That's a win too, especially because defenseman Ivan Provorov could be one of the top rental players on the market. Keep him and go for it. If that's the strategy, how can you not love it?" -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

15. Calgary Flames (29-23-9)

Total points: 21

Last week: No. 15

"I don't know. The Flames don't know either. That's not necessarily a problem, but it is reality. They're in the playoff race. That's a good thing. But they're tied for last in the NHL in goals per game (2.59) with the Nashville Predators. You'd think that would be an immediate reason to add to bolster the team for its playoff push. Fair. But is it the right move for the Flames to give up assets to bolster the team when the likely first-round opponent is the Jets? If you're not sure what the answer is, and I'm not sure, how can you say definitively the Flames are in a good position or not in a good position? They don't want to punt on this season, so it's possible staying the course might be the way to go. It won't convince me one way or another in terms of how I view them going into the deadline or coming out of it, but it could be just enough to get them into the playoffs, which, after all, should be the goal." -- Rosen

16. New York Rangers (31-26-5)

Total points: 17

Last week: NR

"I don't know. The Rangers are in the playoff race and they're still selling, trading pending unrestricted free agents Ryan Lindgren and Jimmy Vesey to the Avalanche on Saturday. Forward Reilly Smith, another pending UFA, is expected to be traded before the deadline on Friday too. He has been a healthy scratch for roster management purposes for the past three games. But the Rangers are playing better and they have a chance to be a playoff team. They could even try to thread the needle and be buyers at the deadline too, picking up a player or two that will help them now and going into next season. That would be the way to go. You can't say they're in a good position now because they're a bubble team and they're selling. But you can't say they're in a bad position now because they're playing better and they're right in the thick of the race. So, I don't know it is, and let's see where it all goes for a team that two months ago looked completely out of it." -- Rosen

Others receiving points: Detroit Red Wings 6, Ottawa Senators 5, Montreal Canadiens 2

Dropped out from last week: Red Wings (No. 14)

Enterprise Team of the Week: The Panthers, No. 5 this week, have won four games in a row and acquired Jones on Saturday. It's been a good run for the defending Stanley Cup champions even if they won’t have forward Matthew Tkachuk for the rest of the regular season. They have allowed five goals in their four-game winning streak, including a 2-1 win against the No. 7 Lightning on Monday that ended Tampa Bay's eight-game winning streak. Jones made his Panthers debut and played 22:56 in the win against the Lightning. Florida is 9-2-0 since Jan. 29.

HERE'S HOW WE RANKED ’EM

AMALIE BENJAMIN

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Minnesota Wild; 11. Colorado Avalanche; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Columbus Blue Jackets; 15. Calgary Flames; 16. New York Rangers

JEAN-FRANCOIS CHAUMONT

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Colorado Avalanche; 9. Minnesota Wild; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Carolina Hurricanes; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Calgary Flames; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. New York Rangers

BRIAN COMPTON

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Florida Panthers; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. Colorado Avalanche; 9. Minnesota Wild; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Columbus Blue Jackets; 12. Edmonton Oilers; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Los Angeles Kings; 15. Calgary Flames; 16. New York Rangers

NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Toronto Maple Leafs; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. Minnesota Wild; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Colorado Avalanche; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Columbus Blue Jackets; 15. Calgary Flames; 16. New York Rangers

TOM GULITTI

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Toronto Maple Leafs; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Minnesota Wild; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. Colorado Avalanche; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Columbus Blue Jackets; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. Calgary Flames

ADAM KIMELMAN

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Vegas Golden Knights; 4. Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Minnesota Wild; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Colorado Avalanche; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Columbus Blue Jackets; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. New York Rangers

MIKE G. MORREALE

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Florida Panthers; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Toronto Maple Leafs; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. Minnesota Wild; 10. Colorado Avalanche; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Columbus Blue Jackets; 14. New York Rangers; 15. Edmonton Oilers; 16. Calgary Flames

TRACEY MYERS

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. Minnesota Wild; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Colorado Avalanche; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Columbus Blue Jackets; 15. Calgary Flames; 16. Detroit Red Wings

BILL PRICE

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. Edmonton Oilers; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Minnesota Wild; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. Colorado Avalanche; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Columbus Blue Jackets; 15. Detroit Red Wings; 16. New York Rangers

SHAWN P. ROARKE

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Florida Panthers; 3. Washington Capitals; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. Colorado Avalanche; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. Minnesota Wild; 13. Columbus Blue Jackets; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. New York Rangers; 16. Montreal Canadiens

DAN ROSEN

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Florida Panthers; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Toronto Maple Leafs; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Colorado Avalanche; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Minnesota Wild; 11. Columbus Blue Jackets; 12. Edmonton Oilers; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. New York Rangers; 16. Montreal Canadiens

DAVID SATRIANO

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Florida Panthers; 6. Vegas Golden Knights; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Minnesota Wild; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Carolina Hurricanes; 11. Colorado Avalanche; 12. Columbus Blue Jackets; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. New York Rangers; 16. Detroit Red Wings

PAUL STRIZHEVSKY

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Minnesota Wild; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Colorado Avalanche; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Columbus Blue Jackets; 15. Calgary Flames; 16. Ottawa Senators

DEREK VAN DIEST

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Florida Panthers; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Edmonton Oilers; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Minnesota Wild; 11. Colorado Avalanche; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Columbus Blue Jackets; 15. Detroit Red Wings; 16. New York Rangers

MIKE ZEISBERGER

1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Florida Panthers; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Toronto Maple Leafs; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. Colorado Avalanche; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Calgary Flames; 12. Minnesota Wild; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. New York Rangers