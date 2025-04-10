Super 16: Final tune-ups for playoffs highlight power rankings

12. Edmonton Oilers (44-28-5)
Total points: 74
Last week: No. 12
"The Oilers are limping into the playoffs and need to get healthy to make an extended run. They concluded a four-game road trip losing 3-2 at the Anaheim Ducks on Monday without forwards Connor McDavid (lower body), Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), defensemen Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), John Klingberg (lower body), and goalie Stuart Skinner (head). Forward Trent Frederic, acquired from the Boston Bruins in a three-team deal involving the Devils on March 4, has played one game for Edmonton since his arrival and is out again nursing a high-ankle sprain. Forward Evander Kane has been out all season recovering from surgery to repair a sports hernia and a knee injury. The Oilers are expecting everyone back for the playoffs, including Kane, giving them a much different look to start the postseason." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer
13. Ottawa Senators (42-30-6)
Total points: 52
Last week: No. 15
"Nothing related to the Senators right now is more important than Brady Tkachuk's availability for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round. Ottawa's captain may not return before the playoffs because of an upper-body injury, but that may be precautionary because general manager Steve Staios indicated Wednesday it's likely that Tkachuk would play if Game 1 was tomorrow. It's not, so with four games left and the Senators clinching a playoff berth Tuesday it makes sense to give Tkachuk time to get healthy. The Senators have the Montreal Canadiens on their heels, three points behind them for the first wild card in the East, and play Montreal on Friday. Tkachuk likely won't be in uniform, which is OK. The Senators need him for Game 1." -- Rosen
14. New Jersey Devils (41-30-7)
Total points: 33
Last week: No. 13
"If the Devils learned anything from an uninspiring 7-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday it was that they can't win playing an average game. The urgency, structure and compete needs to be present all the time. Despite the loss, New Jersey remains in a good mindset entering the final week of the regular season. Players appear excited for the opportunity and just need to remain focused and healthy. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton (lower body) has been skating on his own the past two weeks and might be ready for the start of the playoffs, per coach Sheldon Keefe." -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer
15. Montreal Canadiens (39-30-9)
Total points: 32
Last week: No. 16
"'What's next?' This is the new slogan from Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis. The Canadiens are always thinking about the next step. With six wins in a row, they're almost assured of a playoff spot and waiting for forward Ivan Demidov. The No. 5 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft was released from the final six weeks of his contract with SKA Saint Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League and signed his entry-level deal with Montreal on Tuesday. Demidov should be playing one or two games before the end of the season." -- Jean-Francois Chaumont, journalist principal LNH.com
16. Minnesota Wild (43-29-7)
Total points: 29
Last week: No. 14
"The Wild got Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek back in their lineup against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. They combined for six goals, four from Eriksson Ek and two from Kaprizov, in an 8-7 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks. Kaprizov had the OT winner. So that's all good and obvious how important they are to the Wild. Now it's about making sure they can fully load up in time to start the playoffs. The Wild have to clinch, which is paramount to anything, but they're in position to do so, especially with arguably their two most important forwards back in the lineup. Kaprizov particularly makes such a big difference because he's one of the most dynamic players in the NHL. The Wild have scored more than a half a goal per game more with Kaprizov in the lineup this season. They have 116 goals in the 38 games he played (3.05 per game) and 101 in the 41 games he missed (2.46). They can feel as close to whole again with him and Eriksson Ek back. That was on display, at least offensively, on Wednesday. Now it's just about locking up a playoff berth." -- Rosen
Others receiving points: Calgary Flames 2
Dropped out from last week: None
Enterprise Team of the Week: The Canadiens, up one spot to No. 16 this week, extended their winning streak to six consecutive games with a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Since the Super 16 ran last week, the Canadiens have defeated the Bruins 4-1, the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2, the Nashville Predators 2-1 and the Red Wings 4-1. They're on the verge of clinching a playoff berth, which didn't seem plausible when the season paused for the 4 Nations Face-Off on Feb. 10. Montreal was 1-7-1 in the nine games preceding the 4 Nations break. It is 14-4-4 in 22 games since. -- Rosen
