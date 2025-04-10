Super 16: Final tune-ups for playoffs highlight power rankings

The field for the Stanley Cup Playoffs is slowly settling and before you know it, we'll be in the throes of the best time of the sports year.

The regular season ends in a week. The playoffs begin April 19. Teams are still jockeying for positioning and trying to clinch, but many are already working on their final tune-ups before the bright lights turn on.

The Super 16 this week deals with those tune-ups for all 16 teams, which largely relate to health or finding a way to get their games in order.

For example, the Carolina Hurricanes have lost three in a row, tumbling from No. 5 to No. 9 this week. They have to stop the slide to feel right going into what is expected to be a first-round series against the New Jersey Devils.

The Montreal Canadiens are red-hot, winners of six straight and speeding closer to clinching a playoff berth. They can't be satisfied. Neither can the Ottawa Senators, who clinched Tuesday.

What are those teams and the 13 others in the Super 16 thinking now, doing now, worried about now as the playoffs close in on them?

Read on to find out.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the 14 voters this week put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the tune-up edition of the Super 16:

1. Winnipeg Jets (53-21-4)

Total points: 223

Last week: No. 1

"As the Jets enter the final stretch of the regular season, the big focus is getting a few key players healthy. Nikolaj Ehlers missed a 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday, but it was encouraging that the forward at least took the morning skate. Coach Scott Arniel said defenseman Neal Pionk (12 games, lower body) and forward Gabriel Vilardi (seven games, upper body) are close to returning. Could any of the three be in the lineup against the Dallas Stars on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN3)? If they are, or if they can play any of their final four games, it certainly would go a long way toward helping the Jets hold off the Stars for first in the Central Division and Western Conference. If they aren't available, it's not the worst thing. It's far more important that those key pieces be at as close to full health as possible for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

2. Washington Capitals (49-19-9)

Total points: 195

Last week: No. 2

"Alex Ovechkin's record chase, which culminated with him scoring his 895th goal Sunday to pass Wayne Gretzky for first in NHL history, overshadowed some late-season concerns. The Capitals will try to find their top level again in their final five games after going 2-4-1 in their past seven. They also hope that two significant players -- No. 1 goalie Logan Thompson (upper body) and forward Aliaksei Protas (lower body) -- can get healthy in time for the start of the playoffs." --Tom Gulitti, senior writer