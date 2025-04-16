Tkachuk hopes to be ready at start of Stanley Cup Playoffs for Panthers

Forward has been out since February with lower-body injury sustained during 4 Nations Face-Off

Matthew Tkachuck FLA

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Matthew Tkachuk hopes to return for the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

During an appearance on the “Up and Adams Show” with Kay Adams on Wednesday, the forward avoided saying definitively when he will return from the lower-body injury that has sidelined him since he played for the United States against Canada in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Feb. 20.

But the 27-year-old said he is targeting his recovery plan to return for the start of the Eastern Conference First Round.

“I think I’d get in trouble if I said,” Tkachuk said when asked when he will play again. “I will say it’s been very good (the) last probably few days on the ice. I’ve really only been on the ice for a couple days with, like, legit skates, so I’m just trying to peak sometime around Game 1. So, [I’m] looking forward to it.”

Florida (47-31-4) lost 5-1 to Tampa Bay in its regular-season finale Tuesday. Tampa Bay (47-26-8) visits the New York Rangers for its last regular-season game on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG, SN1).

The playoffs begin Saturday.

Tkachuk, who had 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 52 games this season, missed the Panthers’ final 25 games. His return would be a boost in their bid to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

Florida went 3-6-1 in its final 10 regular-season games and finished third in the Atlantic Division.

“It’s been crushing me the last little bit,” Tkachuk said. “I’ve been wanting to get out there so bad. I think the first couple games after that 4 Nations, you really want to be out there, but it’s probably good to try to get some rest and get recovered and everything.

“But for the last month and a little bit, I’ve just been itching so badly, so I can’t wait to get back out (there), whenever that day is, hopefully, very, very soon. So, I’m excited to get back.”

Tkachuk was injured during a 4 Nations game against Canada on Feb. 15 and did not play against Sweden on Feb. 17. He tried to play in the championship game three days later but was limited to 6:47 of ice time before sitting out the third period and overtime of the United States’ 3-2 loss to Canada.

Tkachuk skated with the Panthers for the first time after that on March 31 and has been making gradual progress since. Florida coach Paul Maurice said during an appearance Monday on WQAM’s “Joe Rose Show” in South Florida that more would be known about Tkachuk’s availability for the start of the playoffs by the end of the week.

“This week is a really important week for him,” Maurice said. “He’s not that far off. If he’s not [ready for Game 1], he’s very, very close. We’re not missing this by two weeks.”

Related Content

Panthers to play Lightning in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

State Your Case: Panthers, Lightning heading into Stanley Cup Playoffs

Bennett returns from upper-body injury for Panthers against Rangers

Ekblad ready to help Panthers in Cup repeat bid following suspension

Latest News

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Utah Hockey Club excited for future after incredible 1st year

Iafallo signs 3-year, $11 million contract with Jets

NHL Buzz: Letang of Penguins has heart surgery, expected to need 4-6 weeks to recover

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Flames miss Stanley Cup Playoffs for 3rd straight season, scoring difficulties among factors

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canadiens have another chance to clinch berth

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 16

Kings hold off Kraken, tie franchise record with 48th win

Flames eliminated from playoff contention despite shootout win against Golden Knights

McDavid feels Oilers will be 'ready to roll' in playoffs despite injuries

Wild tie it late, clinch 1st Western wild card in OT win against Ducks

Wild send Fleury out in OT during final regular-season NHL game 

Lightning cruise past Panthers, finish 2nd in Atlantic race

Blues clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth with win against Utah Hockey Club

Maple Leafs have reason to believe they can finally end Stanley Cup drought

Mailbag: Jack Adams candidates; Blackhawks offseason