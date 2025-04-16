Iafallo signs 3-year, $11 million contract with Jets

Alex Iafallo signed a three-year $11 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $3.67 million.

The 31-year-old forward has 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 81 games this season. He is in the final season of a four-year, $16 million contract ($4 million AAV) he signed with the Los Angeles Kings on April 12, 2021, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

"I'm excited. You know, obviously wanted to stay here," Iafallo said Wednesday. "Such a great organization, city, fans, and just the team alone. It's been a fun fun year and I just wanted to stay, and pumped to get it done before playoffs, for sure.

"It's just amazing. Having so much fun on and off the ice. The team camaraderie and everything that we've done this year, we just got to keep building and keep going into playoffs like this. So I wanted to stay and be a part of it for the next three years."

Acquired in a trade with the Kings on June 27, 2023, along with forwards Gabriel Vilardi and Rasmus Kupari and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft for forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, Iafallo has 58 points (26 goals, 32 goals) and has not missed a game the past two seasons.

Signed by the Kings as an undrafted free agent, Iafallo has 262 points (111 goals, 151 assists) in 583 regular-season games for the Kings and Jets and 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 21 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Winnipeg (55-22-4), which hosts the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW, SNP, KCOP-13, Victory+), won the Presidents' Trophy for having the best record in the NHL and will play the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the playoffs, which begin Saturday.

"It's just done with," Iafallo said. "It's a huge playoff run for us so I just didn't want to think about that and have anybody thinking about it, so we (just) want to be focused on each game at the start. Obviously one tonight, we got to finish tonight strong, but just to get it done before playoffs and not think about it [anymore]. Yeah, it's perfect."

NHL.com independent correspondent Darrin Bauming contributed to this report