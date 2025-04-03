Super 16: Storylines for stretch run of NHL regular season

13. New Jersey Devils (40-29-7)
Total points: 51
Last week: No. 14
"The storyline for New Jersey is the schedule. The Devils need to take advantage of a favorable schedule that includes five of its remaining six regular-season games on home ice. They play the New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, Penguins, New York Islanders and Red Wings at home. They also play at Boston. The Rangers, tied with the Montreal Canadiens with 79 points for the second wild card in the East, are the only opponent in playoff position. Forwards Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier have been leading the charge offensively in the absence of Jack Hughes (shoulder surgery), and defenseman Luke Hughes has been a force with Dougie Hamilton sidelined (lower body), with eight points (one goal, seven assists) in his past five games." -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer
14. Minnesota Wild (41-28-7)
Total points: 47
Last week: No. 13
"How soon Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek, each sidelined with a lower-body injury, can get into a game and how much immediate help they can deliver are no doubt the most pressing questions that worry everyone around the Wild, who hold the first wild card in the West and are tied in points with the Blues, who have three fewer regulation wins. Both forwards have started skating and participated in a full team practice on Sunday -- a first for Kaprizov since late January. To say Minnesota has missed its superstar would be an understatement. The Wild are desperate to have Kaprizov back. Before their 5-4 overtime loss at the Rangers on Wednesday, they'd scored just nine goals in their previous five games and lost four of them (1-3-1). This has become a recurring theme; Minnesota is averaging an NHL-low 2.17 goals per game dating to Feb. 1 and had scored two goals or fewer in 16 of its previous 23 games entering Wednesday." -- Paul Strizhevsky, staff writer
15. Ottawa Senators (39-29-6)
Total points: 38
Last week: No. 15
"The storyline for the Senators is all about the team, not a specific player or group of players. Team. Team. Team. Get into the playoffs. Clinch. Get the job done. They've played themselves into a great spot, the first wild card, five points clear of the second wild card, and have seven of their final eight games at home. But it was eight of their final nine at home before a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday. They also lost 1-0 in overtime at the Penguins on Sunday. The Senators are a good home team, 21-11-2 in their rink, but the games are tough. Tampa Bay on Thursday, Florida on Saturday and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. Then they go to Columbus before finishing with four straight at home against the Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks and Hurricanes. Win enough to get into the dance. That's the storyline. That's the goal. Just get the job done." -- Rosen
16. Montreal Canadiens (35-30-9)
Total points: 15
Last week: No. 16
"The storyline is simple: The Canadiens are pushing for a playoff spot. Nick Suzuki is leading this team since the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off with 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in his past 18 games. With 79 points (25 goals, 54 assists) and eight games to go, Suzuki should reach 80 points for his first time in his NHL career. The captain would be the first Montreal player since Alex Kovalev (84) in 2007-2008 to reach 80 points in a season. The race for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL rookie of the year is also on in Montreal with defenseman Lane Hutson. In his past two games, both against the Panthers, Hutson had a combined six assists. With 62 points (five goals, 57 assists), 21-year-old is two points away from tying the Canadiens record for a rookie defenseman in a season. Chris Chelios holds the record with 64 points in 1984-1985." -- Jean-Francois Chaumont, journalist principal LNH.com
Others receiving points: Calgary Flames 5, New York Rangers 1, Vancouver Canucks 1
Dropped out from last week: None
Enterprise Team of the Week: The Blues just keep on winning. They did so three times since the Super 16 ran last week, all tight games too. They defeated the Nashville Predators 3-1 a week ago, the No. 6 Avalanche 2-1 on Saturday, and the Red Wings 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday, when Jordan Kyrou scored the tying goal at 19:31 of the third period and Cam Fowler got the winner 3:27 into overtime. With a win against the Penguins on Thursday, they will match the longest winning streak in team history at 11. That streak happened in the second half of the 2018-19 season, when the Blues also went on to win the Stanley Cup. Just saying. -- Rosen
HERE'S HOW WE RANKED ’EM
AMALIE BENJAMIN
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. Los Angeles Kings; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Florida Panthers; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. St. Louis Blues; 13. Minnesota Wild; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. New Jersey Devils; 16. Montreal Canadiens
JEAN-FRANCOIS CHAUMONT
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Toronto Maple Leafs; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. St. Louis Blues; 13. Minnesota Wild; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. Montreal Canadiens
BRIAN COMPTON
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Carolina Hurricanes; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Los Angeles Kings; 10. Florida Panthers; 11. St. Louis Blues; 12. Edmonton Oilers; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. Minnesota Wild; 15. New Jersey Devils; 16. Calgary Flames
NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Carolina Hurricanes; 6. Toronto Maple Leafs; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Los Angeles Kings; 9. Colorado Avalanche; 10. Florida Panthers; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. Minnesota Wild; 13. St. Louis Blues; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. Calgary Flames; 16. Vancouver Canucks
TOM GULITTI
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Carolina Hurricanes; 6. Colorado Avalanche; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. Los Angeles Kings; 9. Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Florida Panthers; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. St. Louis Blues; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Minnesota Wild; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. Calgary Flames
ADAM KIMELMAN
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Tampa Bay Lightning; 7. Toronto Maple Leafs; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. New Jersey Devils; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. St. Louis Blues; 15. Minnesota Wild; 16. New York Rangers
MIKE G. MORREALE
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Carolina Hurricanes; 6. Los Angeles Kings; 7. Colorado Avalanche; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. Toronto Maple Leafs; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. St. Louis Blues; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Minnesota Wild; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. Montreal Canadiens
TRACEY MYERS
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Toronto Maple Leafs; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Colorado Avalanche; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Los Angeles Kings; 10. Florida Panthers; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. St. Louis Blues; 13. Minnesota Wild; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. Montreal Canadiens
BILL PRICE
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Carolina Hurricanes; 6. Toronto Maple Leafs; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. Los Angeles Kings; 9. Colorado Avalanche; 10. Florida Panthers; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. Minnesota Wild; 13. St. Louis Blues; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. Montreal Canadiens
SHAWN P. ROARKE
1. Colorado Avalanche; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Winnipeg Jets; 4. Tampa Bay Lightning; 5. Washington Capitals; 6. St. Louis Blues; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Vegas Golden Knights; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. Los Angeles Kings; 11. Toronto Maple Leafs; 12. Montreal Canadiens; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. Edmonton Oilers; 16. Minnesota Wild
DAN ROSEN
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Washington Capitals; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Tampa Bay Lightning; 6. St. Louis Blues; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Colorado Avalanche; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Los Angeles Kings; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. Florida Panthers; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Montreal Canadiens; 16. Minnesota Wild
DAVID SATRIANO
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Vegas Golden Knights; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Washington Capitals; 5. Carolina Hurricanes; 6. Toronto Maple Leafs; 7. St. Louis Blues; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Colorado Avalanche; 10. Los Angeles Kings; 11. Florida Panthers; 12. Edmonton Oilers; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Minnesota Wild; 16. Montreal Canadiens
PAUL STRIZHEVSKY
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Carolina Hurricanes; 6. Toronto Maple Leafs; 7. Tampa Bay Lightning; 8. St. Louis Blues; 9. Colorado Avalanche; 10. Los Angeles Kings; 11. Florida Panthers; 12. Edmonton Oilers; 13. Minnesota Wild; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. Montreal Canadiens
DEREK VAN DIEST
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Dallas Stars; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Toronto Maple Leafs; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Colorado Avalanche; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. Los Angeles Kings; 11. Edmonton Oilers; 12. St. Louis Blues; 13. Minnesota Wild; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. Calgary Flames
MIKE ZEISBERGER
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Dallas Stars; 3. Washington Capitals; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Colorado Avalanche; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. Tampa Bay Lightning; 9. Toronto Maple Leafs; 10. Edmonton Oilers; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. St. Louis Blues; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Minnesota Wild; 16. Montreal Canadiens