Super 16: Storylines for stretch run of NHL regular season

There are two weeks remaining in the NHL regular season. It's safe to say the home stretch is here.

So what are we watching?

Well, how about everything?

There are tight races for first place in three of the four divisions. Only the Washington Capitals have a cushion of more than five points.

The race for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference features at least five teams, if you want to stretch it that far.

The St. Louis Blues are climbing, winners of 10 straight games.

Alex Ovechkin is closing in on Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record.

There are big storylines to follow all over the NHL in the last two weeks of the season. As always, the Super 16 is here to educate you on them all.

Here is the storylines down the stretch edition of the Super 16:

1. Winnipeg Jets (51-20-4)

Total points: 235

Last week: No. 1

"The schedule and the surging Dallas Stars are making things interesting for the Jets, who will have some tough battles in their final seven games as they push toward winning the Central Division and potentially the Presidents' Trophy. They play the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3), one of four games they have against teams currently in a playoff position, including one at Dallas, the team right behind them in second in the Central race, on April 10. That comes three days after they play the hottest team in the NHL right now, the Blues, at home. How the Jets handle those games, while also trying to find a way to trim some ice time for their top players to make sure they're fresh for the postseason, will be interesting to watch during this final regular-season push." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

2. Washington Capitals (48-18-9)

Total points: 221

Last week: No. 2

"There will be no bigger storyline in the NHL in the next two weeks than whether Alex Ovechkin will break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record before the end of this season. Entering the Capitals' final seven games, Ovechkin needs three goals to break Gretzky's record of 894. Gretzky has owned the record since scoring his 802nd goal on March 23, 1994, passing Gordie Howe. No one thought anyone would ever get close to Gretzky when he retired in 1999 with 894 goals, but the hockey world is watching with Ovechkin closing in on overtaking him." --Tom Gulitti, senior writer